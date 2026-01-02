brand-logo
NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry, LeBron James Reunion Hinges on $175M Star’s Warriors Fate

ByAnuj Talwalkar

Jan 2, 2026 | 11:37 AM EST

LeBron James to the Warriors only sounds like a pipe dream. The Bay did make a push a few seasons ago. However, now that the landscape has changed in LA, there are rumours they might try again. Bill Simmons has surely painted fans’ minds with the image of James and Stephen Curry balling together. But has that emotion reached the Warriors, too?

An Instagram page called Durant, which posts NBA rumours, reported that’s what’s taking place. However, James’ move to the Warriors is subject to a condition. According to the Instagram outlet, only if the Warriors manage to land Anthony Davis will they look into reengaging in talks to possibly trade for LeBron James.

The first part of that news can be verified. Several reports claim the Warriors are interested in acquiring AD. They require a rim protector who can pair with Curry to form a strong scoring punch. Sadly, there are complications with that trade. It would need the Warriors to attach Draymond Green alongside Jonathan Kuminga and probably a first-round pick to meet the Mavericks’ demands.

So it’s essentially parting ways with the franchise’s mainstay in Green. However, in order to get James, they would be shifting the team’s dynamics completely. The report claims the Warriors will be open to offering Jimmy Butler for a straight exchange of sorts. That would mean Steve Kerr is tasked with devising an entirely new system with two of his three core players possibly moving.

Would it really happen? It’s highly unlikely since James denied a trade to the Warriors under much better circumstances. Furthermore, the voice that matters actually spoke on the possibility introduced by Bill Simmons.

The many problems with a LeBron James to the Warriors trade

As it’s ripening time during the NBA trade season, rumours are bound to swirl. They do a great job of starting a narrative. However, NBA teams don’t operate on what’s the prevailing noise around a certain player. Max Kellerman spoke to Rich Paul about Bill Simmons’ wild suggestion. And LeBron James’ agent quickly shut down the idea.

“Why don’t we just play duck-duck-goose? I don’t like to get into that. It’s not gonna happen, so why are we talking about things that aren’t gonna happen?” Paul told Kellerman.

The decorated agent thinks the trade idea is based entirely on “fantasy”. People have craved a Stephen Curry-LeBron James partnership, and the numbers just happen to match up well right now. But why would the Warriors want James when he is in the final season of his contract? Why not just wait another season and possibly get him for cheaper without having to disturb their core?

Moreover, with a no-trade clause, James has the authority to select which team would serve him best. The Warriors, who are currently the eighth seed, aren’t necessarily a desirable destination. Furthermore, playing out James’ final season also opens up financial flexibility for the Lakers next season. If they trade for Jimmy Butler, they essentially would pass that leverage over to the Warriors.

Just for those reasons alone, both teams have plenty of reasons not to bat an eye. A Curry-James pairing would arguably shatter NBA ratings and please fans. But at this moment in their careers, it might not be the best move.

