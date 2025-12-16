NBA Urged To Take Action After Stephen Curry, Warriors’ ‘Blatant Cheating’ Caught on Camera

The NBA community first cursed the Warriors for assembling a superteam in 2017. That alone drew a lot of eyeballs towards their basketball, which has also been subject to criticism. It doesn’t discount the team’s success, but fans are starting to feel enraged since the Warriors keep getting away with an illegal motion. They want the league to establish fairness.

Notably, the play in question is the synergy between Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. It’s an unspoken connection that helped build a dynasty in San Francisco. Green acts as the facilitator, knowing exactly how the Baby Face Assassin moves around the court. However, his screens for the Warriors cornerstone have always been subject to question.

The latest one comes in their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. A fan shared a video, star-struck watching Curry in action up close. The sequence involved him making a tough three as Jerami Grant tried to guard him. However, Green’s movement caught the attention of those analysing the clip.

He sets two consecutive screens for Curry in a matter of seconds. Essentially, he shields the sharpshooter from avoiding a contest. It doesn’t take great math to understand that one person can’t set consecutive screens in seconds without actually being on the move. If they do, it’s usually called out by the officials for an illegal screen and an offensive foul.

However, with the Warriors, officials don’t seem to see it the same way. Andrew Bogut, who was infamous for the Warriors’ elevator play, openly admitted to setting illegal screens without the referees calling it. There’s precedent to pay particular attention to the Warriors’ actions, especially when they rank second in off-screen plays this season.

The referees won’t do it, but the fans want Adam Silver to get a grip of the situation.

NBA fans call for Adam Silver to handcuff the Warriors

Fans have always felt the Warriors get away with a lot of illegal screens within the system. One fan even called it “blatant cheating”. But that’s only because it hasn’t been put to a stop. The NBA, in general, has focused heavily on protecting offensive players, mostly jump shooters.

The referee committee decided to make the ‘high five’ gesture illegal, and those calls have started to increase. Maybe it’s time for the league to feel some remorse towards the defense, too. “Nothing without illegal screens, disgusting,” an angry fan wrote. The Warriors’ screens in particular have been called out by some notable players and coaches.

During the 2016 playoffs, CJ McCollum, part of Portland, then spoke about the Warriors’ illegal screens and wanting to get around them. Since that problem hasn’t been efficiently repaired still, fans are piling the pressure. “With that moving screen of Draymond.. I would make that shot too..,” a fan wrote.

The moving screens do create an advantage for shooters like Curry, who barely need time to pull the trigger. With the pace of the game, it’s difficult for officials to narrowly look at each play. But with such a history, they should be on the lookout for such motions. Some wonder, “How is Draymond still allowed to do this?”

On the other hand, some fans feel the Warriors’ leeway on such plays evens out the complaints around Stephen Curry not getting foul calls. “Moving screen for years, talk about Steph not shooting enough free throws? Well, that’s his free throws right there,” they said. And well, the two-time MVP does benefit from the space it offers, although he is very much capable of making highly difficult shots.

The pressing issue, though, remains that the Warriors are still able to get away with illegal screens regularly. They do get called, but not as often as fans would expect. Do you think Adam Silver should do something about it? Let us know your views in the comments below.