NBA World Turns On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After ‘Diabolical’ Moment With Anthony Edwards

Be it the hardwood or the sneaker market, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards have been battling for bragging rights. After three consecutive losses to SGA, Ant finally got his vindication tonight. In the clutch, he not only hit a lead-taking triple but then played outstanding defence against the reigning MVP to seal a win. Moreover, the NBA community also felt the win was a way for basketball to show justice.

For the past few seasons, the Thunder have been criticised largely because it seems they receive preferential treatment from officials. Six minutes into the game, Wolves head coach Chris Finch lost his cool after officials missed a few calls. Some time later, Edwards vented his frustration on SGA.

The Thunder cornerstone had a wide-open path to the basket. But Edwards left a shove from behind. It was the faintest of contacts, but SGA sold it well enough for the officials to review it and upgrade it to a clear path foul. What came under question is Gilgeous-Alexander’s exaggerated reaction to the push, instantly saying “come on” to Edwards for the foul.

That’s when the Thunder had it all going for them. But the energy in the Timberwolves arena was electric. And Edwards delivered when it mattered the most.

He got the last laugh, sinking a step-back three-pointer over Casson Wallace to secure the late lead for the Wolves. Then, on the other end, he forced two turnovers from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “I knew he was trying to go for a 3,” he said of his last stop. And just like that, Edwards rallied the Wolves to win number 18 for the win, and handed the Thunder their second loss in the last week.

The result came to the satisfaction of the NBA community, who once again called out SGA for his foul-baiting antics.

NBA community celebrates Timberwolves’ win and buries Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After becoming the champions, the Thunder saw a target appear on their backs. That’s the price to pay. And at the helm of the fire is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. So, even though most fans agreed Edwards did foul him, they picked on his deliberate selling afterwards. “It was a foul but the flop was diabolical,” one fan wrote.

That’s arguably the biggest criticism of SGA. Fans are against him purposely trying to head to the line, rather than getting fouled while driving. Stats might support him, but some fans aren’t enjoying the way he plays the game. One fan said, “And this is why people can’t stand SGA. Bro is so good, clearly a foul but still doing the bull—t”.

In terms of the numbers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t average the highest number of free throws. Tonight, he shot eight, slightly lower than his average. Furthermore, the Timberwolves shot 17 more shots from the charity stripe tonight. But still, the All-Star guard’s obvious selling of the call angered many fans. One of them advised Edwards to “FOUL HIM HARDER NEXT TIME” since the officials will likely blow their whistle.

Another fan mentioned, “Shai has potential to be in Hollywood how he acting to sell the fouls,”. But no matter how much infuriation he evokes, SGA remains unrattled. Although OKC lost, he produced 35 points, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks, putting up a valiant effort without the assistance of free throws. Sure, at times, fans might not appreciate his approach to the game. But his influence has helped the Thunder win a championship and grow even more this season.

That’s the reason Anthony Edwards respects Gilgeous-Alexander. Even though he won, Edwards termed the Thunder as the best team in the league “by far”. Hypotheticals might say any other star aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could have done the same for the team. But watching his teammates rally behind him speaks of his elite leadership. As long as OKC is successful, SGA deserves praise. You don’t have to like his game the most, but there’s a reason he has averaged 30+ points for three consecutive seasons.