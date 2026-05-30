NBA’s Announcement on Game 7 Sends Ripple Through Fans Amid Concerns Over Refereeing

In the 2024 playoffs, Jamal Murray threw a towel at Marc Davis. A few minutes later, he threw a heating pad on the court. It cost Murray a $100,000 fine, but Davis didn’t even blink. The longtime ref is used to hostile environments. He even worked that wild Celtics-Heat Game 7 back in 2022.

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Tonight, he will walk into the biggest game of the 2026 season. He will officiate Game 7 of the Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals and will meet a fanbase that is already primed to scrutinize every whistle.

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The NBA on Saturday confirmed its officiating crew for Game 7 of the Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals. The team features Marc Davis as crew chief, John Goble as referee, and Josh Tiven as umpire, with Mitchell Ervin listed as the alternate.

Davis and Goble are not strangers to this series. Goble worked Game 1, a double-overtime Spurs win on the road. Tiven was on the floor for Game 2 when Oklahoma City evened things up. Davis himself is in his 27th NBA season with 1,626 regular-season games, 218 playoff games, and 23 NBA Finals appearances on his resume.

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That kind of experience is why the league chose him for the big game tonight.

The assignment mattered because of the conversation it landed in. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-drawing habits have dominated this series. Analysts, former players, and fans have spent six games debating where smart plays end and manufacturing begins.

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The whole league has a flopping problem, not just the Thunder. The NBA completely ignores its own 2023 anti-flop rules. Adam Silver even brushed it off, saying players are just “taught to sell calls.”

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Because of this, the trust the fans had in the officials is gone. The crisis around officiating reached its peak in the previous round. During Game 3 of the Spurs-Timberwolves series, referee Tony Brothers and Minnesota coach Chris Finch had to be physically separated on the court.

So, for Game 7, Davis’s crew will be under the microscope on how they handle the physicality and intensity of a winner-take-all contest.

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The NBA releasing the names before tip-off is standard procedure, but in this climate, every name on that list carries weight.

NBA Fans React, From Relief to Suspicion

When the announcement landed on social media, it produced exactly the range of reactions the moment invited. The absence of Tony Brothers from the assignment was the first thing many supporters noticed. For a vocal portion of the fanbase, it was cause for genuine optimism.

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“No Tony Brothers, we might actually get good, fair hoops in Game 7,” one fan wrote. That reaction is no surprise. Brothers is easily one of the most controversial referees in the league. Whenever a huge game is on the line, his name always trends online.

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Not everyone operated from a place of confidence. “Refs already trending before tip-off,” another fan noted.

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“Game 7 got everybody ready to blame the whistle before the ball even goes up.” It was a fair observation, and an accurate one. The refereeing topic had been so loud across the series that the mere announcement of names was enough to generate controversy before a single foul was called.

When officiating becomes the big story before tip-off, the league has a problem. It proves how quickly fan trust disappears in elimination games.

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The conspiracy framing arrived on cue. “I bet they’re in their meeting with the league right now to make sure the game is rigged for OKC,” one user wrote. The sentiment is a fixture of playoff social media, and it is predictable enough that it arrived before there was anything concrete to point to.

This kind of talk always happens during the playoffs. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s massive free-throw numbers give the theories some weight. If any close call goes Oklahoma City’s way tonight, fans will immediately call the game rigged.

The more grounded voices were asking for something simpler. “As long as the whistle is even on both ends of the floor,” one fan offered, a bar so basic it revealed how low expectations for officiating consistency have fallen.

Another put the ideal outcome plainly: “I’d rather less fouls and let the players decide the game. The last thing we need is each team having a free-throw shooting contest to decide Game 7.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the playoff field in free-throw attempts. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama has drawn fouls at a historic rate in this series. These numbers prove fans are right to fear a foul-heavy Game 7.

Davis’s crew averaged 34.4 personal fouls per game this postseason heading into this assignment. Whether that number climbs, drops, or lands somewhere in between, the crew chief at the centre of it has worked 23 NBA Finals games without losing his composure to a thrown towel. Whatever the night brings, the most experienced official in the building has seen worse, and the game will tip off regardless.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​