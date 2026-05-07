NBA’s Integrity Under Scrutiny as Adam Silver Urged to Cut 82 Games, Fine Referees & More

The NBA’s gambling problem is no longer just a league-office discussion. Players themselves are now openly warning that the sport’s credibility could take a real hit if commissioner Adam Silver and the league fail to respond aggressively.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That concern surfaced again this week in one of the largest anonymous NBA player polls conducted in recent years. More than 150 players weighed in on issues ranging from gambling and officiating to tanking and the length of the 82-game schedule. However, the loudest concern by far centered on the growing influence of sports betting around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have to do something with gambling,” one player said bluntly. “If they don’t, the league is in trouble.” Another player described the combination of gambling markets and nonstop social media exposure as “a dangerous combination that has too much of an impact on the game.”

Players also admitted the impact is already noticeable during games. “We go out, and I can hear a fan say, ‘Please get 11 points,’” one player explained. “I just feel like that’s messed up the game a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, most players stopped short of saying the NBA already has a full-blown integrity crisis. Roughly 75 percent of respondents said the league has not crossed that line yet. Even then, many players framed gambling as the beginning of a potentially larger problem rather than something already solved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think we have an integrity issue,” one player said. “It’s almost like it’s the beginning of possible issues that could happen because of gambling.”

Another added: “It’s getting more negative attention that could affect the purity of the game. The purists, we just want to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another drew a parallel to college athletics: “It’s just like college with NIL starting. You don’t have specific rules until someone tries to alter or break them, and then you find more reasons to implement different rules.” A third offered a more optimistic read, arguing that transcendent stars have helped absorb some of the reputational damage: “I really feel like with the Wembys and Lukas and even still LeBron, they drove so much attention that even now some people like myself forgot that most of that stuff even happened. But it still happened.”

Gambling was not the only area where players pushed for major changes. Many respondents also questioned whether the NBA’s 82-game schedule still makes sense in the modern era, especially as injuries continue piling up across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several players referenced Steve Kerr publicly supporting a shorter season earlier this year.

“The easy answer is less games,” one player admitted. “But I would say that’s a half-answer because I don’t know how we make the money up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Players also pushed for stronger accountability for referees.

“Players can get criticized,” one respondent said. “Referees should too if they have a bad game.”

At the same time, multiple players argued the NBA has swung too far offensively and wants officials to allow more physical defense again. One respondent even floated reducing the shot clock to 20 seconds, a rule change that could potentially send scoring numbers into historic territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gambling Concerns Are Now Landing Directly on Adam Silver’s Desk

Every thread of the poll leads back to the same desk. Adam Silver now faces simultaneous, player-driven pressure on three distinct fronts: the length of the season, referee accountability, and the integrity threat posed by the explosion of sports betting. On the schedule, players cited Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s widely discussed proposal as the starting point: “I’d like to take out 10 games, like Kerr said.

On tanking, a topic Silver has previously flagged as a concern, 72% of players surveyed don’t view it as a serious problem, a finding that may reshape how urgently the league pursues lottery reform. And on the shot clock, the debate is live, with at least one player willing to embrace chaos in the name of pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGN

The gambling conversation, though, is the one with real institutional weight behind it. The league has already begun responding behind the scenes. Following the October 2025 gambling-related arrests involving players, bettors, and organized crime figures, the NBA distributed a memo to all 30 teams announcing a review of its betting policies and integrity safeguards.

League officials specifically referenced the rise of new betting markets, prop wagers, and increasing integrity concerns across professional sports as reasons for the reassessment.

Silver himself later acknowledged that federal investigators possessed tools and resources the NBA simply does not have internally, particularly after the league previously reviewed and cleared Terry Rozier before his eventual federal arrest.

That sequence intensified outside scrutiny. Several senators later demanded answers from the NBA regarding how Rozier had initially avoided league discipline while warning that repeated betting scandals could seriously damage public trust in professional sports.

For now, most NBA players still believe the league’s integrity remains intact. However, the tone of the survey made one thing clear: patience is beginning to wear thin.

Players are now openly connecting gambling concerns, referee frustration, player workload, and fan behavior into one broader conversation about trust in the sport itself.

That is why this poll matters beyond a few anonymous quotes. It signals that concerns once dismissed as outside noise are now being echoed inside NBA locker rooms too.

The NBA still has time to get ahead of the issue. According to the players themselves, though, that window may not stay open forever.