NBC Broadcaster Confirms Truth of Jonathan Kuminga’s $30 Million Report as Warriors Await Final Decision

Jonathan Kuminga’s situation keeps spinning like a broken record, and nobody’s hitting pause. Bay Area fans want answers, but all they’re getting are static responses. The kid’s ceiling is sky high, yet the Warriors’ front office has done little to lock him in or let him loose. The latest twist? Word around the league says he turned down a $30 million-per-year extension. Wild, right? Not everyone’s buying it though.

NBC’s Bonta Hill practically laughed it off, comparing it to UFO sightings. So, unless aliens show up courtside, this might just be another baseless spin in a summer full of them.

$10 million—that’s the gap keeping Kuminga’s future in limbo. He’s asking for $30 mil a year, and the Warriors are holding firm at $20. That clash in valuation? Totally real. But all that noise about the Warriors giving in, then pulling it back? Pure fiction. There’s no smoke without fire, but this ain’t even warm.

“I’m not about information, but you know, even with your fans coming at me—there’s this whole thing about Jonathan Kuminga saying no to $30 million per year, right,” said Hill. “I was told in October that wasn’t the case. They didn’t even get close to his numbers…Kuminga ain’t no dummy. I know his people. I know his camp. They didn’t say no to $30 million per year. You sign that contract saying, “I’m not even a starter, dog. I’m getting $150 million?” That’s how he’s going to play it. So this whole notion that he passed up money in the first place was this big myth.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (left) and guard Gabe Vincent (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

AD

At this point, who even knows what’s real anymore? The rumors twist more than a crossover in crunch time. But if there’s one thing that feels undeniably true, it’s Jonathan Kuminga holding the cards and playing the patient game. He’s not folding, not biting, and definitely not settling. For now, he’s betting on himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonathan Kuminga’s in no hurry to sign a new deal

Bonta knows the writing’s on the wall—there’s absolutely no chance that JK suits up in a Warriors jersey again. That bridge? Burnt to a crisp. “So maybe it is Sacramento. Maybe it is Phoenix. But I don’t see it happening in Golden State after four seasons.” That pretty much sums it up. The Warriors’ front office, led by Mike Dunleavy Jr., now finds itself in limbo, waiting on a player who’s clearly already emotionally out the door. And the Dub Nation? They’re stuck watching the drama unfold with zero clarity and even less closure.

“Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is in no rush to sign the latest contract offers from the Golden State Warriors, he told ESPN’s Shams Charania after a Thursday morning workout in Miami, and Kuminga’s stalemate with the Warriors has the potential to drag significantly deeper into the offseason as he continues to explore other opportunities,” said Slater on ESPN. “Both suitors remain on the fringe of these talks, attempting to engage the Warriors on packages but delivering nothing that has moved the needle.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’ll be absolute cinema if the Warriors end up eating Kuminga’s dust while he walks off into a brand-new chapter. The irony? They once saw him as a cornerstone. Now, they’re stuck refreshing Twitter feeds, hoping for clarity that never comes. The Dub Nation’s been holding its breath for weeks. Well, exhale slowly—this saga’s nowhere near the credits.