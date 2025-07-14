NBC Makes Big Signing to Partner Michael Jordan After Amazon’s Major Move

This has been a year of changes for the NBA. No Lakers, Celtics, or Warriors made the headlines, but two underdogs, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, went blow for blow in the Finals. As poetic as it gets, the series was also a last ride of sorts for some of the league’s most loyal broadcast partners. One of the most emotional farewells was TNT’s; the Eastern Conference Finals were the last time we saw the NBA on it, ending a four-decade-long run. Now, the league will be broadcast on Disney, Amazon, and NBC, following their massive 11-year, $75 billion deal with the league. And with that comes a lot of new voices.

The battle to be the best broadcaster has already tipped off with all the media giants vying to scoop the best talent. However, amid all this, NBC might’ve caught the biggest fish in the sea. Surprising all, NBC announced they’ve added none other than His Airness, Michael Jordan, as a guest contributor from the next season onwards. As expected, everyone is excited to see what Jordan will have to say about today’s game. However, it seems like NBC doesn’t just plan on stopping with MJ.

Now, the broadcasting company has added yet another ace up its sleeve. According to Front Office Sports, they’re bringing in Grant Liffmann. “EXCLUSIVE: NBC is hiring Warriors broadcaster turned Hawks front office exec Grant Liffmann to analyze deals and team finances as part of its new-look NBA broadcast lineup, sources told FOS.” They reported on X. The former Atlanta Hawks executive will take up the role of analyzing roster moves, with the NBA fans closely following transactions and salary cap details.

This is yet another big acquisition for NBC, well, not quite Michael Jordan level, but it’s still an addition that can give them a clear advantage over their competitors. And Liffman joining the NBC has a story. Ain’t his first, he is returning to NBC after a long hiatus. Before joining the Hawks as the Vice President of Basketball Operations, he worked as an NBC Sports Bay Area reporter for five years. It seems like NBC is leaving no stones unturned before returning to the NBA space after being away for more than two decades. However, their competitors are also not going to give in so easily.

Amazon gives tough competition to NBC amid its big moves

Although NBC has landed quite a few big names, including NBA royalty Michael Jordan and Carmelo Anthony, Amazon Prime Video isn’t ready to waive the white flag. You might be thinking, who could Amazon sign to compete with NBC, right? We get it. Although they might not be able to go bar for bar with NBC right now, Amazon seems to be playing the long game. That’s because they recently announced the signing of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s father, Dell Curry.

Steph’s father, who currently works as a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets, will join the growing list of hires for Prime’s upcoming NBA coverage during the 2025-26 season. He’ll be joining the likes go Stan Van Gundy, Ian Eagle, and NBA icons, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, and Blake Griffin. Some lineup, that is, right? However, the interesting fact of this hire is the fact that this puts Prime in pole position to land Stephen Curry once he’s all set and done in the NBA and wants to stay connected to the game.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets color commentator Dell Curry (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hug before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Although there’s no statement from the Warriors veteran that he wants to join broadcasting when he’s done playing, having his father in the ranks certainly will boost Prime’s case if he does show interest. Just imagine Stephen Curry sharing the stage with his father courtside, that’d be a great sight for sure. However, these are mere speculations as of now. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how this chess move pans out for the broadcasting giants.