NBC Makes No Promises on Michael Jordan’s Debut as LeBron James & Stephen Curry Headline Opening Night

For weeks, fans have been eagerly waiting for the NBA to drop its opening night schedule, and finally, their prayers have been answered. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off the new season against a new-look Houston Rockets team spearheaded by Kevin Durant on October 21st, the NBA and NBC announced. While this fixture on its own is enough to excite the fans, there’s something more than quality basketball that the fans are eyeing.

If you remember, not too long ago, NBC made huge waves as they announced that their analyst lineup would feature none other than Michael Jordan. The former Bulls superstar will be serving as a guest contributor for the broadcasting network. This sent the fans into a frenzy, as everyone wanted to know what MJ’s views were about today’s league. Not just that, His Airness also expressed his feelings about the new role. “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said.

“The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.” As expected, after seeing MJ’s excitement through his statement, the fans have been anticipating MJ’s presence on the opening night. However, sorry to disappoint you guys, but NBC made no promises about Michael Jordan making his broadcasting debut on the 21st of October.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t ensure that MJ will not be part of NBC’s opening night festivities, as they might be keeping things under wraps to surprise the fans. After all, signing the six-time NBA champion was a pretty big deal. In fact, it was a masterstroke by NBC that made them stand above the rest of their competitors who were part of the 11-year, multi-billion-dollar new media rights deal. Having said that, while Michael Jordan’s presence might not be guaranteed, the opening night standoff between LeBron James and Steph Curry is.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry set to headline opening night

There’s no doubt that fans will be excited to see the OKC Thunder receive their championship rings before hosting the Houston Rockets, but the other opening night matchup will garner even more attention. That’s because right after the Thunder-Rockets game, everyone will be glued to their screens with the Golden State Warriors playing against the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be a sight to behold when the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, face off against the LeBron James-led Lakers.

However, no matter which game attracts more viewership, it will be a win for NBC, which is broadcasting the NBA after a two-decade-long hiatus. Apart from Steph Curry and James headlining the opening night on NBC, ESPN’s opening night, which is set to tip off on October 22nd, will also feature some blockbuster matchups. That’s because ESPN will be starting its opening week with doubleheaders on Wednesday. It all starts with the Cavaliers taking on the Knicks, followed by the Spurs clashing with the Mavericks.

However, that’s not all. The flurry of great fixtures will continue on the 23rd as ESPN will broadcast two more entertaining games, as we will get to witness the re-match of last season’s NBA Finals, with the Thunder battling it out against the Pacers. This will be followed by the Warriors, who will return to action against the Nuggets. So, it’s safe to say that the league will be returning with a bang with all these blockbusters set to play out within the opening few days, as we eagerly await the 21st of October.