NBC’s Reggie Miller Faces Pushback After Comparing Celtics-Knicks Rivalry to Red Sox-Yankees

When you think of the biggest rivalries in sports history, a few classics probably pop into your mind: Red Sox vs. Yankees, Lakers vs. Celtics, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Giants vs. Dodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears. Right? But NBC’s Reggie Miller had a different idea. During the recent Celtics vs. Knicks game, he tried to stir the pot and create a rivalry of his own, and, as usual, the fans weren’t having it.

During the game, Reggie Miller casually wondered if Knicks vs. Celtics could be a bigger rivalry than Red Sox vs. Yankees, and, of course, the comment section blew up.

Anyone who knows his long, sometimes fiery history with the Knicks could see this coming. After watching them get absolutely cooked 123-117 by the Celtics, it felt like Miller was just having a little fun, pulling their leg with a comparison that honestly made very little sense.

Any sports fan knows the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is one for the history books. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have been clashing in Major League Baseball for over 120 seasons.

Some even call it simply “The Rivalry.”

A big moment that made it legendary? Back in 1919, the Red Sox sold their star player, Babe Ruth, to the Yankees. That move sparked a superstition known as the “Curse of the Bambino,” blamed for Boston’s 86-year championship drought.

Bringing an MLB comparison into an NBA debate already feels a bit unfair, after all, baseball is called the national pastime for a reason. But comparing it to an NBA rivalry that doesn’t even come close to the league’s biggest feuds? That’s just a shame.

And naturally, fans weren’t about to give Reggie a free pass.

Reggie Miller faces backlash over recent rivalry comparison

Knicks fans were quick to jump in, saying, “The Knicks’ biggest rival is the Heat. Reggie knows this.” Miller earned the nickname “Knick Killer,” especially after the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals. He averaged 21.8 points per game in that series, including a 34-point explosion in Game 7, helping the Pacers reach their first-ever NBA Finals.

So it’s safe to say he knows the history of the team he so famously battled.

Now, while the Heat may not be the Knicks’ biggest rival, the history between the two teams is undeniable. From 1997 to 2000, they met in the playoffs four consecutive years, with the Knicks winning three series and the Heat taking one.

Their rivalry even spilled into the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where the Heat came out on top in six games. Sports Illustrated even ranked it as the third-best rivalry in the league at one point.

Another fan was quick to shoot down the idea, saying, “The Knicks and Celtics is not a rivalry lmfao.” Technically, every team has a rival, and the Knicks and Celtics are no exception. They’ve had their fair share of heated battles, even if they’re far apart in time.

By 2025, the two teams had only met in the playoffs six times since the 1980s. Their last showdown was in 2013, when Melo led the Knicks past a Celtics squad nearing the end of the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce era.

Before that, the teams hadn’t crossed paths in the playoffs since 1990. The roots of the rivalry go back even further.

In the early 1970s, the Knicks eliminated the Celtics in Game 7 of the 1973 Eastern Conference Finals, marking the Celtics’ first-ever loss in a Game 7. The long gaps between these epic clashes are probably why some fans see this as a “long-lost” rivalry.

Another fan chimed in, “I love basketball but even I know that’s a ridiculous question.” And you can see their point: Red Sox vs. Yankees isn’t just any rivalry. It’s old, legendary, and packed with drama, superstition, and folklore.

From constant postseason clashes since 1995 to epic moments like Boston’s 16–1 blowout in 2018, these matchups have history dripping from every inning. Wins, losses, curses, and redemption stories make it more than baseball

One fan wasn’t holding back, saying, “Our biggest rival has and always will be the Lakers. Just ’cause LeBron’s bum a– doesn’t give the rivalry the spark it used to have, don’t mean it ain’t still there.” And they’re not wrong.

The Lakers-Celtics rivalry has been brewing for decades. This season, the Lakers even wore custom T-shirts that read “OBSESS18N,” with “2026” and “LA” on either side, sending a clear message to Boston: we’re gunning for our 18th championship and ready to tie the score.

These two franchises have shared a coast-to-coast rivalry that has defined basketball for generations. Between them, there are 35 NBA titles, and while the Celtics might hold the historical edge, winning 55% of regular-season matchups and 58% of playoff duels, much of that dominance dates back to the ’60s, when Boston racked up six Finals wins over L.A.

Another fan quipped, “Such a stu— question that he didn’t bother responding.” And it’s not the first time Miller’s commentary has come under fire.

During last season’s Pacers-Knicks showdown, he was openly biased toward his Pacers, mocking the Knicks at every turn, leaving many to question his broadcasting skills.