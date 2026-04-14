“Need to Lose a Couple Pounds”: Stephen Curry’s Teammate Faces Mobility Issues Ahead of Do-or-Die vs. Clippers

Judgement day arrives for the Golden State Warriors tomorrow. They face the Clippers in the Play-In tournament to keep their season alive. In a campaign affected by injuries, health is naturally the most vital parameter for the Warriors. Stephen Curry’s return gave them a boost. However, center Kristaps Porzingis’ availability will be key.

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The Latvian has had trouble getting on the court this season. At the peak of his powers, Porzingis could be the difference between a championship and an early exit. The Warriors star does feel ‘relatively healthy’, having played four of the last six regular-season games. But when it comes to his elite shot-blocking ability, Porzingis fears he’s not reached his best.

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“Just need to lost a couple of pounds honestly. And I know it sounds weird because all of my career, everybody ‘Oh, you got to put on weight’. I’ve tried that. It doesn’t help my mobility. You know, when I’m lighter like I was in Boston, it’s when I move the best, and I’m the most effective,” Porzingis said during the Warriors’ practice session.

He’s listed at the same weight as his championship run with the Celtics, at 240 pounds. However, due to his inactivity this season, it’s possible Porzingis has put on some weight. That’s affected his shot-blocking ability. Porzingis has recorded multiple blocks in just three of his 15 games for the franchise. The only way to get back to his optimal weight is through an uninterrupted stretch of games.

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The concerning aspect is Porzingis being one of the Warriors’ impact makers who aren’t fully fit. Their talisman, Stephen Curry, finished the regular season on a minutes restriction. The Baby Face Assassin put on some splendid performances after his two-month absence. But in comparison, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland have played more games and are far better prepared for the Play-In tournament intensity.

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With the season on the line, Kristaps Porzingis is willing to put it all out there. He trusts his anticipation to make up for his mobility concerns. But the Warriors will start on the back foot with both of their marquee names not operating at full efficiency.

Steve Kerr sees Kristaps Porzingis as a long-term fit

The Golden State Warriors’ current focus is on keeping their season alive. The Los Angeles Clippers got the better of them in the last game of the regular season. However, the team was forced into adversity due to major injuries to Curry, Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody. The Warriors haven’t got a fair shot.

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In an ideal world, they would have the firepower to compete for a top-six finish. While that hasn’t been the case, head coach Steve Kerr does see potential to make it happen going forward. And he believes Kristaps Porzingis could be a key element in these final years with Stephen Curry.

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“He’s an unrestricted free agent after this season, but he’s our guy, and we get to show him what we have to offer him. We get to know each other. I think ideally, for everybody, he would re-sign and come back healthy and be an important player for us for many years,” said the Warriors head coach.

On paper, it creates controlled chaos. Porzingis is a spacing threat, the same profile but more dynamic than Al Horford. At 30, he’s still very much in his prime. The only thing that’s held Porzingis back has been health. That will play into the Warriors’ calculations in the summer. But a healthy trio of Butler, Curry, and Porzingis packs a punch. They aren’t just seasoned competitors, but also players who feed into championship potential.

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That’s where a possible postseason run is necessary for Kristaps Porzingis. What’s clear is that he loves being part of the Warriors franchise. He’s illuminated by their medical staff and how invested they are in their players. That’s seen Porzingis turnaround from a mysterious illness to actually playing some regular games.

The finances will be the tricky part in this equation. But if Porzingis manages to dazzle in these upcoming games, the Warriors could be open to taking that risk.