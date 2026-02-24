“Needs to Be Investigated”: Adam Silver Questioned as Pacers HC Makes Heartbreaking Confession Over $100,000 Fine

The league began punishing teams for intentionally resting their stars. The Pacers were dealt a $100,000 fine for their roster management. For weeks, Adam Silver discussed ways to counter tanking practices. But Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently opened up the league’s mismanagement when penalising the team.

The Pacers’ head coach revealed that the league doctors deemed guard Aaron Nesmith fit to play without actually interacting with the player. They didn’t even try to speak with the Pacers’ medical staff. While they made this decision, Nesmith couldn’t even hold onto a basketball. He was diagnosed with a left-hand strain.

But things actually got worse. I know, it seems inconceivable that things actually worsened from this point. Yet, Rick Carlisle gave the tea that really raised doubts about the NBA’s player security policy.

“During the interview (with the NBA), they also asked if we considered medicating (Aaron Nesmith) to play in a game when we were 30 games under .500,” the Pacers head coach revealed, among other wild allegations.

It seems the meeting and interviews didn’t actually seek to understand the players’ injuries. The league has made up its mind. Aaron Nesmith had suffered the injury just one night ago, which caused suspicion. Aside from the sharpshooters, the Pacers decided to rest Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard was on the sidelines due to a lower back injury.

Tanking is a major issue. However, the Pacers’ cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton has been out for the season. The ripple from that is a natural fall in standings. Additional information: Siakam has played 52 games and Nembhard 45. The Pacers haven’t tried to be bad.

But it’s the league’s handling that has NBA fans infuriated.

NBA fans call out Adam Silver after Carlisle’s confession

All this time, it looked like Silver was doing well by trying to tackle tanking. But Rick Carlisle’s revelations opened their eyes. They feel Silver should be investigated for manipulating the league. One fan claimed, “Sounds like Adam Silver needs to be investigated because FanDuel and DraftKings clearly own him”.

Carlisle shared their frustrations too. “There was a league lawyer that was doing the interview that kind of unilaterally decided that Aaron Nesmith, who had been injured the night before and couldn’t hold the ball, should have played in the game, which just seems ridiculous,” the Pacers head coach said.

Fans were also startled to hear the league suggested medicating Nesmith for him to play. “Adam Silver need to go. Tomorrow. This guy is on a power trip; he’s an obviously biased Knicks fan. Get him as far away from the league as possible. His product on the court is trash too,” a fan wrote. These bursts of anger from the fans can be understood.

As one of the top professional leagues, you would expect a professional investigation. But it’s clear that those conducting the interview didn’t try to understand the problem at hand. The Pacers weren’t given a fair hearing. That only added to the fans’ fury. “Adam Silver needs to be investigated. I bet you he has bet on plenty of games,” another fan speculated.

Some even asked the players’ association to help the Pacers. “NBPA needs to demand an impartial investigation. This shows absolutely ZERO concern for player health. Silver is going to have to answer for this,” a fan wrote. Since the injured player didn’t go through with it, the player’s association may not indulge in the event. Still, they could object to the league’s handling of the situation.