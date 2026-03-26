“Needs to Shut the Hell Up”: Knicks Star Josh Hart Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for Comments About Him, Teammate Mikal Bridges

Stephen A. Smith portrays himself as one of the biggest New York Knicks fans out there. So, every time the team loses the game or struggles to win, the ESPN veteran grills them. Now, that only seems natural for someone who screams his lungs out for the Orange and Blue. However, his latest rant, despite the team’s improved basketball lately, isn’t sitting well with Josh Hart. And things have escalated since their back-and-forth over Mikal Bridges.

Thursday kicked off with a bang as Steve Popper of Newsday Sports tweeted his interaction with Hart on X. “For me, I think Stephen A., as a part-time Knicks fan, needs to shut the hell up. He barely knows guys that are on the team,” Hart said, according to Popper.

Josh Hart responded after Stephen A. Smith openly challenged his support of Mikal Bridges, and the moment grew beyond a simple postgame comment. Instead, it sparked a sharper conversation about pressure, output, and the heavy cost New York invested in the seasoned wing.

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To be honest, Bridges has hit a rough patch, and the numbers tell the story clearly. Since the All-Star break, his rhythm has faded. Across 18 games, he has managed 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Meanwhile, this month raised more concern. Over an eight-game stretch, he crossed double digits only twice, fueling questions and mounting pressure.

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Most importantly, Leon Rose paid a massive price, moving seven draft assets to land Mikal Bridges, yet the return has raised eyebrows. This month, Bridges hovers near 10 points per game. Moreover, crunch-time trust has slipped, as coach Mike Brown turned to Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson instead. Therefore, Stephen A. Smith delivered a blunt verdict, amplifying the growing concern. “Seven picks. Seven,” Smith said. “But do they think he even gives you ten points a game? That’s unacceptable.”

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Also, at this stage, the New York Knicks appear as strong contenders as any in the East, with a real shot at reaching their first NBA Finals in more than 20 years. They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-25 record. Therefore, every player’s performance matters as they head towards the end of the regular season.

Stephen A. Smith lashed out after Josh Hart defended Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart seemingly has had enough of SAS’s angry rants. So, he redirected attention to Mikal’s role and usage, presenting them as the true source of the criticism instead of his performance.

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“Last year, he didn’t have many plays called for him. This year, he probably has even less plays called for him,” Hart said via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “So obviously there’s a mental hurdle he needs to get through… I think he gets some of that unfair flak just because he’s doing what’s asked of him.”

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Then Stephen A. Smith fired back on First Take with a pointed message for Hart, brushing aside the guard’s remarks and steering the conversation toward accountability. “I need Josh Hart to be quiet. Sit down,” Smith lashed out. “Only time I want you standing up and talking is if you’re playing… You need to stand down. This is grown-ups. This is business.”

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Therefore, tension has now turned into a full-blown standoff. The New York Knicks sit in a crucial stretch, and the noise keeps growing louder. Meanwhile, Josh Hart stands firm, while Stephen A. Smith demands accountability. Therefore, the spotlight burns brighter on Mikal Bridges, and every possession now carries weight.