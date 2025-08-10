Neemias Queta Admission Risks Ruining Celtics’ Strategy as Plans Without Jayson Tatum Surfaces

The Boston Celtics are bracing for a tricky start to the 2025–26 campaign as they adapt to life without Jayson Tatum in the early stages. With Tatum and Jaylen Brown still rehabbing from offseason injuries, the focus has shifted to integrating their new arrivals quickly while keeping the team’s championship expectations intact. Neemias Queta, expected to see an expanded role, acknowledged the challenge of building chemistry with fresh faces while maintaining Boston’s winning standards.

Queta stressed the importance of rebuilding the foundation laid in recent years, crediting head coach Joe Mazzulla and president Brad Stevens for keeping expectations steady despite roster changes. He made it clear that the Celtics’ approach will be to compete relentlessly and trust the results to follow, regardless of who is on the floor.

However, the big man also admitted to a personal limitation that could impact Boston’s offensive spacing. “Even if I’m not a great shooter off the three-point line, if I’m open and I get to shoot it, I will shoot it confidently… I want to make them,” Queta said during an interview. His three-point inconsistency could be a concern, especially in lineups already lacking perimeter threats, forcing Boston to adjust its early-season strategy.

That honesty could prove costly for Boston’s planning. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will likely depend more on fluid ball movement and spacing to create high-quality shots. A frontcourt player who isn’t a reliable floor-spacer could allow opposing defenses to collapse inside, limiting driving lanes for the team’s guards and wings.

It also raises questions about Queta’s fit alongside the team’s new additions. Boston’s front office targeted versatile pieces to maintain flexibility during Tatum’s recovery. However, a lack of shooting from a starting or rotation big man could put extra pressure on shooters like Derrick White and new acquisition Anfernee Simons to carry the perimeter load early in the season.

Queta’s Shooting Concern Could Force Early Tactical Shifts for Boston

Queta’s offensive game has largely been built around finishing at the rim, screening, and providing second-chance points, which are all valuable traits for a traditional center. However, his limited range in a Celtics system increasingly emphasizing five-out spacing presents a potential stylistic clash. Opponents may exploit this by assigning a slower big to sag off him, disrupting Boston’s offensive flow without compromising their rim protection.

One potential workaround could involve pairing Queta with versatile forwards who can stretch the floor, allowing him to focus exclusively on his strengths inside. This could mean more minutes alongside smaller, shooting-heavy lineups, even if it sacrifices some size and rebounding in the process. Such combinations would aim to counter defensive schemes that dare Queta to shoot, keeping Boston’s offensive rhythm intact.

Another factor to watch is how Queta’s off-season work translates under game pressure. If his confidence from deep turns into tangible improvement, it could elevate his role from a situational piece to a reliable two-way contributor. That shift would not only solve a spacing concern but also give Boston another layer of unpredictability in the half-court, particularly in the absence of star Jason Tatum.