What Is Neemias Queta’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Boston Celtics and Career Earnings

Neemias Queta carved a unique path from Portugal to the NBA spotlight. He became the first Portuguese-born player drafted into the league, turning heads with his size, defense, and relentless effort. Now with the Boston Celtics, he’s steadily building a career defined by patience and growth.

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What is Neemias Queta’s Net Worth?

Neemias Queta’s Net Worth is estimated between $3 million and $5 million today. Most of his earnings come directly from NBA contracts, which steadily increased as teams recognized his potential. Early two-way deals paid modestly, but they opened doors to bigger guaranteed contracts later. His move to Boston marked a turning point financially and professionally.

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The three-year deal he signed in 2024 significantly boosted his income security. Beyond salaries, he earns smaller amounts through endorsements, mainly with Adidas. These deals aren’t massive yet, but they show brands are noticing his rise. He’s also dipped into investments, including a Portuguese basketball startup called Hoopers. That move suggests he’s thinking long-term, not just about playing for income. Compared to NBA stars, his net worth is still modest, but it’s growing steadily. If his minutes and role expand, future contracts could multiply his earnings quickly.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) waits on game action to resume during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Neemias Queta’s Contract

Neemias Queta’s current contract reflects Boston’s belief in his upside and development. He signed a three-year, $7.18 million deal using Non-Bird Rights in 2024. The contract includes over $4.5 million guaranteed, giving him decent financial stability. In 2024-25, he earns about $2.16 million, followed by $2.35 million next season.

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The final-year projects total around $2.67 million if the team exercises its option. By 2027, he will become an unrestricted free agent, opening bigger opportunities ahead. If he continues improving, his next deal could be significantly higher than this one.

Neemias Queta’s Salary

Neemias Queta’s Salary currently sits in the low millions, reflecting his rotational role. He earns $2,162,606 for the 2024-25 NBA season with Boston. That number represents a small percentage of the league’s total salary cap. His pay increases gradually each season under his current contract structure. Bonuses are limited, mostly tied to team and performance incentives rather than star-level clauses. As his role grows, these numbers could rise with future negotiations and extensions.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Boston Celtics 2024-25 $2,162,606 Performance-based Boston Celtics 2025-26 $2,349,578 Performance-based Boston Celtics 2026-27 $2,667,944 Team option incentives

Neemias Queta’s Career Earnings

Neemias Queta’s Career Earnings reflect a steady climb rather than instant riches. He began with two-way contracts after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2021. Those deals typically pay less, often split between NBA and G League salaries. His first standard contract came later, worth about $4.2 million over two years.

However, he was waived before he could fully benefit from that agreement. His real financial stability started when Boston signed him in 2023. Initially, he returned on a two-way deal, balancing NBA and G League time again.

Strong performances earned him a standard contract in April 2024. That moment changed his earnings trajectory significantly moving forward. Adding his current deal, his total NBA career earnings are around $8 million. While not superstar money, it’s impressive for someone who climbed gradually through development leagues. If he secures another contract, that number could jump dramatically in the coming years.

Neemias Queta’s College and Professional Career

Neemias Queta’s College and Professional Career shows a journey built on persistence and growth. He played college basketball at Utah State Aggies, quickly becoming a defensive anchor there. His shot-blocking and rebounding made him one of the Mountain West’s standout players. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors multiple times during college. That defensive identity carried into his professional career after the 2021 draft.

With Sacramento, he developed mostly in the G League, refining his skills. His real breakthrough came after joining Boston’s system and gaining consistent opportunities. He delivered notable performances, including double-doubles against strong NBA teams. Winning the G League Finals with the Maine Celtics highlighted his growing impact and confidence.

Neemias Queta’s Brand Endorsements

Neemias Queta’s Brand Endorsements remain limited but promising as his profile grows. His most notable partnership is with Adidas, where he regularly wears their performance basketball shoes. He’s often seen in models like AE1 Lows and Crazy 8s during games.

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These deals usually include gear, promotions, and limited financial compensation early on. As his visibility increases, more brands could approach him for collaborations. He also invested in Hoopers, connecting fans and players through digital platforms.

Brand Type Signed Adidas Apparel/Shoes 2023

Neemias Queta’s House and Cars

Neemias Queta’s House and Cars details remain mostly private, reflecting his low-key lifestyle. Unlike many NBA players, he hasn’t publicly showcased luxury mansions or car collections. It’s likely he lives comfortably near Boston during the NBA season. Reports suggest he prefers practical choices rather than flashy spending early in his career. No high-end vehicles have been publicly linked to him yet. As his earnings grow, that could change with time and success.

Neemias Queta’s story still feels like it’s just getting started in many ways. From Portugal to the NBA, his rise shows patience, steady improvement, and belief. Financially, he’s building a strong base that could grow with future contracts. If his role expands, both his career and net worth may take a big leap soon.