Neemias Queta’s Injury Confession Puts Celtics’ Plans at Risk After Noticeable Jayson Tatum Change

Celtics fans finally have something to smile about, as Jayson Tatum has been spotted making public appearances — and crucially, without a walking boot on his injured right leg. That’s a reassuring sign after the 6x All-Star ruptured his Achilles. But the injury worries in Beantown don’t stop with Tatum.

Jaylen Brown recently underwent surgery to address lingering knee issues, and Neemias Queta joined the list of wounded Celtics after battling soreness that had nagged him for years. The 26-year-old big man also went under the knife for arthroscopic knee surgery and just returned to the court for conditioning earlier this July.

With Al Horford and Luke Kornet no longer in the mix, Boston is counting on Queta to step up as their next reliable interior presence. But given how injury luck has been going for the franchise lately, fans are holding their breath every step of the way.

So, how is the 7-foot-star’s road to recovery? “I don’t think it’s easy,” Queta said of his recovery.

“I’ve had a couple before, but I was pretty much rehabbing and just getting strength back into the leg and stuff … we did a lot of the same drills, it’s just different in the aspect of ok, you gotta make sure you eat even better. It’s pretty much a new me and we just want to get it the best possible way we can right away so we have a high ceiling or a high standard … whether it gets set back every now and then, we know we started at a great spot for now.” Helping the 26-year-old with his recovery was Taaj Ridley, a Maine Celtics assistant.

So far, he is recovering well, but it’s not just for the next season with the Celtics. In fact, Neemias Queta is set to be part of Portugal’s return in the EuroBasket tournament, which begins on Aug. 27. Now, another injury here might put whatever plans the Celtics have for him into the bin. Let’s remember, he was a key contributor early on last season, when Kristaps Porzingis recovered from his own surgery.

Queta, in his second season in Boston, averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks, shooting 62.1% in 18.7 minutes per game through his 15 appearances before Porzingis returned in December. Very solid from someone who is expected to be the starter for next season, and is touted to have a bigger role with the team.

Not just an update on Neemias Queta, the C’s get more information on JT’s health

It’s been less than 3 months, as the moment of Tatum going down still echoes at large. Surgery was the solution for not only JT but the entire front office. They did so by shipping away key players who brought the championship in 2024. Many expect the 27-year-old to be out for the entire next season, but there is no official word of a shutdown for him. The hope also increases for the Beantown faithful when they see the 6x All-Star appear without a walking boot — meaning the recovery is way ahead of schedule.

During his unexpected appearance at Chris Paul’s camp, an insider confirmed that Jayson Tatum “was moving really well,” an NBA scout told Heavy Sports. “There might have been a slight limp or something, but the surprising thing to me is that he didn’t have a boot for any of it.” The scout added: “I’m no doctor, but I’ve seen guys come back from Achilles tears, and he looked way ahead. I was kind of shocked to see how well he was moving.”

via Imago May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum is grinding through rehab six days a week, and his relentless mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed. Celtics president Brad Stevens recently praised the All-NBA forward’s commitment, saying, “He’s a competitor. He competes in everything — including rehab. I’m really encouraged.”

While physical progress has been steady, Tatum has acknowledged the mental and emotional toll of recovery. In earlier updates from June and July, he admitted that rehab was “starting to get a little easier,” but also opened up about the frustrations — the slow pace, the restrictions, and the challenge of staying patient after surgery. For Tatum, the comeback isn’t just about healing — it’s about outworking the setbacks.

Yet, don’t hold your breath and expect JT to take the court soon. Previously, Brad Stevens, was very clear on the approach the team is considering for Tatum’s recovery. “He’s actually progressed great, but I don’t know what that means in regard to projected timelines.” Meaning, they are keeping their cards close to their chests.