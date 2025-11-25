Netflix Cuts Ties With LeBron James’ $750M Company Despite Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Help

Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ was meant to humanize NBA players. It offered an unfiltered look into the lives of five NBA superstars. LeBron James’ Uninterrupted, part of the broader $750 million SpringHill, wanted to let fans in on the emotional highs and lows athletes have to tackle during the course of an 82-game season. It did have some intrigue initially. But it seems to have failed the audience test.

According to Sports Business Journal, Netflix isn’t planning on renewing ‘Starting 5’ for a third season. This comes after the second season featured two of the NBA Finals headliners – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, alongside Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, and James Harden.

The cast for the first season wasn’t disappointing either. LeBron James shared the stage with highly popular stars like Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum. The show did have the allure to draw viewers. But when compared to the NFL counterpart, ‘Quarterback’, the show didn’t do as well.

Sports Business Journal wrote, “various third-party numbers weren’t looking good for the series. Internal Season 1 numbers from Netflix during the second half of 2024 were well behind the NFL docuseries “Quarterback,” and that trend was likely continued in the back of half of this year with both series’ second seasons,”. If true, this means LeBron James and Uninterrupted may have to find a new home for the series.

Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It’s not exclusive to Netflix if the show isn’t renewed. However, convincing another platform to take on the series after falling short is also a difficult task. It’s uncertain to gauge the future of ‘Starting 5’. For basketball aficionados, having access to the players’ life behind the basketball lights may have been interesting.

But that niche audience might be limited in number. So far, Netflix hasn’t officially commented on cancelling the show’s third season.

Is there a future for ‘Starting 5’?

Bringing fans closer to players does sound appealing. ‘Starting 5’ revealed a plethora of important moments. LeBron James shared his thoughts on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest, and Tyrese Haliburton even spoke about the detailed planning behind his engagement with fiancée Jade Jones.

But when it comes to the essence of the show, which is the game itself, the show could do more. A more unfiltered look into how the season impacts a player and how they stay focused despite adversity would still humanize the athlete, but while giving glimpses of the rollercoaster ride that is an entire NBA season.

Imago Image Credits: Imagn

Key moments from players’ personal lives are still necessary. It helps separate the on-court persona from the real human. But fans might want to see the experience players’ perspective on the season and the hidden moments that fans could never have access to. It’s unclear whether teams would allow such close access to cameras.

But if there’s a precedent for a successful format, maybe the Paris Olympics series – Court of Gold speaks to the viewers’ tastes. It uncovered how superstars such as LeBron James and Nikola Jokic handle the intensity of playing for something monumental. The format allows athletes to share their stories while keeping basketball as the main focus.

This is only a suggestion. As fans, what would you want to see ‘Starting 5’ do differently? Let us know your views in the comments below.