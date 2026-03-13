NBA Ref Sha’Rae Mitchell Collapses on Court After Nasty Collision With Sideline Camera

The Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets game saw a scary incident unfold in the fourth quarter. There was a devastating clash, causing a head injury. However, it didn’t happen with any player on the court. The action took place as sideline referee Sha’Rae Mitchell was sprinting back in transition.

As possessions changed, Mitchell did her job perfectly. She was running back. What she couldn’t notice in that split second was a cameraman near the fans, also doing his job. Mitchell ran at full speed right into him and immediately fell to the court. The game faced a stoppage during this time.

Sha’Rae Mitchell held her head in pain and briefly sat down near the scorer’s table. Understandably, she wasn’t happy with the positioning of the cameraman near the sidelines. A referee doesn’t expect to have obstructions in their path while officiating a game. That being said, the cameraman wasn’t there by accident.

He was placed there to grab a few fan interactions for those sitting courtside. It was a painful coincidence for the cameraman to act as a barrier. However, props have to be given to Sha’Rae Mitchell. After taking the time to compose herself, she returned to the game and finished her duties.

Luckily, the accident didn’t cause any major injury. Mitchell didn’t need any treatment for external wounds either. It’s been close to three years since Sha’Rae Mitchell joined the full-time referee staff. She has officiated 117 games during her tenure as an NBA referee.

Atlanta Hawks barely scrape past the Brooklyn Nets

Sha’Rae Mitchell’s incident did take some attention away from a dramatic game of basketball. The Brooklyn Nets were without their leading scorer, Michael Porter Jr. Likewise, they only managed to post 97 points against the Hawks, losing by 11. But they still kept the Hawks on their toes.

The lead shifted seven times. Brooklyn managed to stage a fightback in the fourth quarter, briefly taking the lead. However, they didn’t have any counter to the Hawks’ size. Atlanta scored 22 second-chance points. All-Star forward Jalen Johnson had another statement performance with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Nets successfully limited the Hawks’ offense still. They shot better from the field and from beyond the arc. Ball security let them down. Brooklyn had more turnovers than assists for the game. The Hawks capitalised on the fast break, scoring 29 points from the Nets’ 19 turnovers.

This marked an eighth consecutive win for the Hawks, tying the Philadelphia 76ers’ record. With Johnson alongside a flattering young core, the new era of Hawks basketball appears to be in safe hands.