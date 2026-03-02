“Never Again”: Luka Doncic Makes Clear Promise After LeBron James Got Replaced

The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of fun tonight. They claimed back-to-back wins, beating the NBA-worst Sacramento Kings tonight. Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 52 points in the lopsided victory. However, their night started off in the worst way possible. The Lakers trusted Rui Hachimura to set the tone, but he failed to deliver.

We’re talking about the Lakers’ pregame routine. James, while remembering a plethora of handshakes, has been responsible for tossing the ball and getting together before games. Hachimura tried it thrice. Twice the ball landed in the wrong place, and once it literally went over the backboard. A disappointed Luka Doncic decided that no pregame ritual was better than waiting for his teammate to get the hang of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also clarified it wasn’t his idea. “I don’t know,” Doncic said on choosing Hachimura for the proceedings. Furthermore, the Slovenian also made sure the Lakers don’t repeat their mistakes. “Never again. It was terrible,” said the six-time All-Star about his Lakers teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, even without their customary pregame ritual, the Lakers shredded the Kings. They opened the first half with a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic led the way with his playmaking and absurd shot-making display. Over the last two games, the Lakers have also made 37 threes. This was their second commanding win in a row.

And a change seemed clear. The Lakers played with greater energy and utilised their depth. Notably, Luka Kennard is starting to get a higher volume of three-pointers to fly. The Lakers even missed some quality looks, with Jake LaRavia and Hachimura going a combined 2-7 from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Still, the Purple and Gold managed to put up another clinic after dispelling the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers grow closer towards being complete

That game against the Warriors was the spark the Lakers needed. They matched their season-high of 19 threes made. Moreover, their efforts on the defensive end proved to be the difference maker. Redick felt it was “our most complete game post-All-Star break”. Tonight was an extension of the same.

This was the second game in a row that the Lakers held their opponents to under 110 points. It was a complete team effort. The Lakers recorded 14 steals and nine blocks against the mediocre Kings team. Albeit, this isn’t the kind of challenge the Purple and Gold have to be prepared for.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after losing three consecutive games, these performances are refreshing. The Lakers have also shown one stark improvement since the All-Star break. They rank second in three-point percentage since the season resumed. Additionally, the Lakers have also recorded the fewest turnovers since the All-Star break.

Despite being 3-3, it’s clear that health is starting to benefit the Lakers. JJ Redick actually has options to tackle different circumstances. Their bench, which barely provided any contribution before the break, scored 43 points tonight. They aren’t near their best yet. However, the Lakers have shown great improvement in their short time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers can clean up their system with regular practice. Most importantly, staying healthy and ready is key for the Purple and Gold going forward. After a minor slip since the break, they appear to be back on track. Do you think the best of the Lakers is yet to come? Let us know your views in the comments below.