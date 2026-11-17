As the Philadelphia 76ers were dealing with the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of the back-to-back, LeBron James’ message made headlines. The 41-year-old played on Sunday but was sidelined on Monday due to sciatica management. But Bron made sure that any narrative around his health is squashed at the earliest.

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Previously, it was ESPN senior insider Dave McMenamin, who reported that “James has asked coaches to be patient with him as he expects to find his rhythm and get his conditioning in line by December as he ramps up. The irony is that while James’ powers have diminished, the Sixers are off to as strong a start of any of those first seasons he had in Miami (9-8 out the gates), Cleveland (5-7 to start and 19-20 near midseason) and L.A. (11-9 initially and 37-45 by the end).”

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Now, LeBron James has called out the report on Instagram, making it another instance where the 22x All-Star is squashing narratives around him.”🧢! Those words never came out of my mouth!”

It’s true that LeBron James is averaging a career low in points, minutes played, field goals made, and three-point percentage. But it’s also true that he is 41 years old and playing in his 24th season. Plus, the roster construction in the 76ers has allowed him to take a step back from dominating every stat.

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His comment made it clear that the report of “conditioning and rhythm” was false. And it’s the second time in his short 76ers career that he has called out a report. It was during the preseason game against the Knicks that announcer Mike Breen stated that LeBron James called out his teammate for being late to practice.

“They are, they’re raving about how he’s been so far. Obviously, it’s only a week of camp. But I had somebody tell me before the game that they were out ready to practice and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple minutes late. LeBron let him hear it,” Breen said.

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LeBron James then took to social media and called out the false reporting. “🧢!He ain’t been late so stop the lies.”

Breen was quick to apologize, just a few days later. “I’m so disappointed how the story was interpreted. The whole intent was praising LeBron for already having an impact on the team’s professionalism and accountability, even something so benign as a player getting on the court for practice a minute or two late.”

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That incident occurred during the preseason, and now, in the regular season, the 76ers are already 12-3 after their matchup with the Nets. Despite the strong start, LeBron James made sure to stop any claims that directly or indirectly affect him or his new team.