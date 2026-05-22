“Never Seen Giannis Antetokounmpo Late”: Ex-Bucks Star Calls Myles Turner a Snitch for Throwing Teammates Under the Bus

Myles Turner’s podcast appearance has done him more harm than good. Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks locker room claims put Giannis Antetokounmpo’s persona of one of the NBA’s hardest-working superstars in question. Current teammate Bobby Portis couldn’t believe it, and even former NBA champion Patrick Beverley came to the Greek Freak’s defence.

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“Can I be frank or no? Beverly asked on SiriusXM NBA Today, before beginning his scathing rant. “A damn snitch! I played for the Milwaukee Bucks. I’ve never seen Giannis Antetokounmpo late one time. I played for the Los Angeles Clippers with Doc Rivers, or for the Bucks with Doc Rivers. He was a player in the past, and he’s very lenient when it comes to practicing. You don’t hear people complaining when they get days off.

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So to get on a platform and you discuss your head coach and you discuss your main player, and mind you, you’re coming from a team where people really expected a lot more from Myles Turner. If I’m being honest, people expected a lot more from what he provided with the Bucks. For him to go on a platform and discuss personal things with a team and not really look at self, I think it’s an issue there.”

Myles Turner has put on his podcaster hat with New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart on their “Game Recognize Game” podcast. Last month, the Bucks star confirmed another unusual Doc Rivers moment, when the coach allegedly told players to “Google me” during a meeting after questions surrounding credibility and leadership surfaced publicly. Now, he claimed that Rivers’ accountability seemingly disappeared as he never fined players for turning up late for meetings. Moments later, he confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo was the center of that issue.

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“Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants, really. I think that this kind of just came with the territory, and once I saw it was going down, I was like, ‘Hey man, more power to you. They ain’t going to fine you. Do what you do.’” This has seemingly put a lot of heat on the Greek Freak, who continues to be at odds about his trade situation. But for Patrick Beverly, airing locker room moments on podcasts was the wrong move from Turner. Instead, he wanted the 30-year-old to take more accountability.

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“‘What could I have done to be better? How many more shots I could have blocked? What was my three-point percentages? How did I go from being in the Eastern Conference to beating this team, to playing with Giannis and we’re not even making the playoffs?'” These were the questions that Pat Bev wanted Turner to ask himself as the season for the Bucks ended with a dismissive 32-50 season. His points, blocks, rebounds, and even shooting percentage regressed in his first year in Milwaukee.

Another teammate stood up for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2x MVP had a rollercoaster of a season with constant injuries, which sidelined him throughout the season. He demanded an investigation into a knee injury and considered being sidelined a “slap in the face.” The Greek Freak felt ready to start, but the Bucks felt otherwise. This discontent was also high due to the constant trade rumors. Amid that, Bobby Portis stood by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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As the podcast comments from Myles Turner came to light, Portis took to X and stated: “Damn this AI???” And later, with an appearance on Run It Back, he doubled down on that take. “I didn’t know if that was AI, bro, because I just ain’t never seen that or heard that before. You know, superstar players get treated differently. You feel me? I’m not saying my guy was two and a half, two and a half hours later, whatever. It can be over-exaggerated.”

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Portis denied any incident of Giannis Antetokounmpo being late for two hours. This backing was necessary, especially when the Bucks’ owner has issued a trade deadline for the Greek Freak. “I just think before the draft is a natural time, right, because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we ought to get a lot of assets,” co-owner Jimmy Haslam said.