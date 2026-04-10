“Never That Guy”: Courtside Audio Reveals Kevin Durant’s Heated Trash-Talk to Dillon Brooks During Rockets-Suns

Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks moved from mutual respect to visible hostility. And their latest match-up put that shift on full display. Back in December 2025, the Houston Rockets’ forward openly praised Brooks’ growth as a leader and player amid their high-profile trade exchange. Fast forward, and the goodwill has faded. Instead, fiery on-court jawing took center stage. Now, with the courtside audio of the exchange, the rivalry has taken a new edge.

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The tension didn’t erupt out of nowhere; it sprang out of the game itself. Playing at home, the Phoenix Suns had a dream start, outscoring the 37-21 in the opening quarter, leading by 21 points. Nevertheless, the Rockets had their way to claw back into the game. Durant, especially, had a tough day at the office, struggling to find his rhythm. After missing several attempts, he sat at 2 points early in the second quarter as the H-Town searched for a comeback. It was the exact moment, a breeding ground for some exchanges. KD lost his footing on a play after his collision with Brooks and went down on the floor. The moment marked the beginning of Brooks’ confrontation.

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Dillon Brooks stepped into Kevin Durant’s space and began unloading, taunting his slow start. “Flopping a** n***a. You were never that guy. Blah Blah Blah. You got two points, you only got 2 points. You can’t f**k with me, man.” Slim Reaper, on the other end, absorbed all the noise and unleashed a sharp line in his defense. “My worst season is better than your best.” Without any hesitation, Brooks in turn brushed it off, saying, “I don’t give a f**k.”

To put their exchange into perspective, the numbers draw a clear line. Villain Dillon is averaging a career-best of 20.3 pgg this season, while KD reached that mark as a rookie and still posts 25.8 ppg this season. Importantly, the veteran forward didn’t stop at words. He shook Brooks, spilling him on the floor with two ankle breakers with a crossover and drilled a jumper. He ran toward the defense, screaming, “Get your b***h a** up. P***y.”

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It wasn’t over yet. Brooks, in his response, drew a foul on KD and said, “You can’t guard me.” However, the momentum had already shifted. The Houston Rockets dominated the second half, scoring 65 points to the Suns’ 48. Fittingly, the 2x Finals MVP had the final laugh, as he taunted the crowd, expanding the lead to 15 with a three-pointer, saying, “Get the f**k out of here. M*********s.”

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It wasn’t just Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks jawing at each other. The tension spilled across the arena as multiple matchups played out on the floor. Jalen Green and Amen Thompson got into the act while Devin Booker briefly contributed to the heat. It seemed as if the game fueled a rivalry to watch out for.

The Kevin Durant vs Dillon Brooks saga

Long before this heated tussle, Kevin Durant had spoken highly of Dillon Brooks back in December 2025. It was a phase where the duo was enjoying their time at their respective new franchises.

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Following their first match-up in Houston, Durant said, “You can see his impact over there in Phoenix. He’s playing aggressive. He’s commanding the group. Guys are listening to him. He’s pretty much stepped up and become a leader over there.” Moreover, he credited the Rockets for igniting his offensive abilities.

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Contrastingly, after the latest match-up, KD brushed off the suggestion that Brooks’ consistent chatter played a part in his response. “Not at all. I’m not giving him that. He doesn’t get that type of credit with me.” Still, the exchange unfolded in a game that carried postseason weight. In an attempt to enter the top 6, the Suns faced a do-or-die game and ultimately had a powerful start, taking a 21-point lead in the first quarter.

However, the loss sent them to the Play-in tournament, where they will face either the Clippers or the Blazers. Meanwhile, the Rockets have a chance at the third seed if the Nuggets miraculously lose after their 10-0 run.