“Never Want to Change Myself”: Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Stance Clear on Warriors Locker Room Dynamics After Interaction With Teammates

Usually, rookies need an adjustment period in the NBA, but Yaxel Lendeborg appears to have made a positive first impression. Between playful jabs from Stephen Curry and nods of approval from Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, the newest Golden State Warriors addition is settling into his new locker room with ease. Even as he embraces the new environment, the Michigan product has made it clear that he has no intention of changing the traits that define him.

“Yeah, absolutely. I never want to change myself, no matter where I go,” said Lendeborg on Friday at Chase Center. “Being myself got me here. So I’m going just try to be as happy-go-lucky as I’ve always been, keep a smile on my face, try to enlighten the room, and make everybody happy around me.”

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The ‘happy-go-lucky’ trait defines his unorthodox journey in the NBA. While it was a dream to play in the NBA, after high school, Yaxel Lendeborg was working in a warehouse and had no plans to attend college. But his mother, Yissel Raposo, pushed him to keep pursuing basketball. That’s why the two shared a long embrace once the 23-year-old was selected at #11. Let’s not forget, while Yaxel is living the dream, his mother is battling Stage 4 appendix cancer.

So, he wants to spread joy and make every moment count. His personality trait was also visible when he openly admitted that he used to “hate” Stephen Curry because he was a fan of Kyrie Irving. Instead of it being a heated moment, it became a moment of bonding for the two Warriors stars. Curry even commented and chimed in on the joke.

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“Let’s go! Welcome to the Bay! I’m going to work hard to be your new favorite player 😂”

Yaxel Lendeborg, during the media interaction, also said Curry texted him personally after the draft, and he called it the “craziest” message he had ever received. In fact, his locker is right next to Steph Curry’s. Once again, the rookie joked that “a lot of work to do to become best friends and all.” He also hopes that he learns the art of shooting a three-pointer from a 4x NBA Champion. It’s not just Curry that Lendeborg reached out to.

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Imago Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eleventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg after he was selected by the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I reached out to Draymond as well. Haven’t got the response back yet from Draymond.”

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There is again some beef between the two, but it’s because of their Michigan–Michigan State rivalry. Green might not have responded to the message, but previously on Instagram did share a quick banter because of the college rivalry. Even Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. wouldn’t worry about Green’s replying anytime soon.

“Don’t worry, he doesn’t respond to me either.”

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Jimmy Butler was also impressed by Yaxel Lendeborg’s personality.

“I know that guy be speaking his mind. I like that.” He also joked, “He plays tough. He is tough. I bet he plays dominoes, too. I’m gonna have to crack his head in that.”

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Another lighthearted way of welcoming the rookie to the team. Clearly, the Warriors are high on the latest signing. Yaxel Lendeborg also has something in common with veteran Al Horford. He stated that both of their fathers (Tito Horford and Okary Lendeborg) played together for the Dominican Republic in the early 90s.

“He’s already NBA-ready.” Horford even praised Yaxel. “He’s a guy that has a big body that can score the ball, can get downhill, can put pressure on defenses.”

Yaxel Lendeborg is ready to earn the trust of the coach

After his pre-draft workout with the Warriors two weeks ago, the 23-year-old was confident about his role. He was ready to be the secondary ball handler and be aware of any catch-and-shoot opportunity. In fact, GM Mike Dunleavy highlighted the potential of Yaxel Lendeborg guarding positions 1 to 5. With so much confidence behind him, the rookie was ready to earn his minutes.

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“Basically, it’s about expectations of what he expects out of me,” the rookie answered about Steve Kerr’s approach of sparingly using his rookies. “He doesn’t normally play rookies as much, he has a history of that. But the way the team is looking now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start.”

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined through injury, there is a shortage of wing depth on the team. As Yaxel Lendeborg stated, he is ready to meet those expectations and be prepared for any role.