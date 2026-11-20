Anthony Edwards was only able to play four games in the regular season before his lingering knee issues put him in surgery. Suddenly, he found himself in the same situation he’s been trying to avoid since last year.

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Edwards played through knee discomfort during the playoffs last season. His knee didn’t feel right, but he powered through. After it was all said and done, the Timberwolves opted to rest and rehabilitate him instead. This year, however, when his knee issues flared up again, he ultimately had to undergo arthroscopic surgery.

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“I’m the type of guy, I never wanted to have surgery. I thought it would just go away,” Edwards said in his first public address since the procedure. “In the offseason it was actually good, like we was managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as swole. Then, as soon as the season kicked off, I don’t know what happened. It just flared back up, like really bad. Then I was like, ‘Man, it’s time'”

Edwards maintained that his knee was stable during camp and the offseason. The rest and rehabilitation had worked wonders for him as he was feeling better on his feet leading up to the regular season.

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He explained that it flared up during the season opener against the Miami Heat. In his first game of the season, Edwards scored a staggering 45 points despite knee discomfort and led the team to victory.

Edwards found some relief after the second game versus Orlando as his pain subsided. However, it was the back-to-back against the Raptors and Cavaliers that broke the camel’s back. It had become difficult for him to function without pain, and that’s when he decided to get the procedure done.

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The burning question on everyone’s mind is: When will Anthony Edwards make a comeback? The answer isn’t simple, and it’s certainly not a good one. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski has extensively covered the Timberwolves and Edwards’ injury.

The journalist recently took to X to explain what he thinks of the timeline.

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“I understand everyone wants clear and certain timelines for Ant. The reality is there is not one,” Krawczynski wrote on X.

“They have to see how his knee responds,” the post added. “I feel confident that my reporting of at least two months remains accurate. My guess remains to be sometime in January.”

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That being said, Anthony Edwards is still “thirsty” to make a comeback. He was averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game before his knee gave out.

However, he also understands the gravity of the situation. Not only is he dealing with a complicated knee recovery, but it’s also that the Minnesota Timberwolves are doing well for themselves. The team currently has an 11-4 record and is ranked fourth in the Western Conference.

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Edwards explained that he’s looking forward to coming back but not “super fast because of how they’re playing.” He doesn’t want to take the team out of its winning rhythm.

Moreover, he needs to look after his knee, so when he does come back, he’ll go a little slow and be useful wherever he can. Fans can expect him to play a little less explosively, but a comeback is a comeback. At the end of the day, the team might just be grateful to have him back on the court.