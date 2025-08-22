New Addition to Lebron James’ Life Has a Scottie Scheffler Connection – And It’s Hilarious

At 40, LeBron James is almost done achieving everything in basketball. So, when the time to pick up a challenge came, the golf course opened its gates for James. Curry, Wade, Reaves, almost every hooper is sharing the course, so why not him? But madness has its limits, and this time the king is drooling over his new figurine. Not just that, he had a special connection to make, leaving fans and everyone wondering: Is this for real?

It is no secret that LeBron has fallen for the sport, and at the moment, it is Scottie Scheffler is the one inspiring the hoop great with his swings. Why not? The 29-year-old star miraculously won the BMW Championship, taking his league a notch higher as the Tiger Woods comparison started taking shape. LeBron didn’t miss and tweeted, “Scheffler so damn COLD out there!! 🏌️‍♂️🫡Crazy ZONE he’s in currently! But the chapter didn’t close there.

Earlier in the day, the Laker number 23 took time to remember his golf idol, but in a unique yet bizarre way! Yes, a Labubu doll, dressed as a golfer, appeared on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Call him LeBronBron Scheffler😁🏌🏾‍♂️.” An odd detail to share at random, especially in a summer already marked by his growing interest in golf. It was a fleeting image, but enough to set social timelines alight as people tried to piece together the joke and its meaning.

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

For basketball fans not plugged into the PGA Tour, Scheffler isn’t just another name. He’s the current world No.1 with 573.9 points in 2025 and five titles this season, in addition to a major win at Quail Hollow in May. And when a basketball great like LeBron glues on an athlete, first a tweet and then a doll, it feels less like random fandom and more like curated alignment.

At this stage of his career, when every offseason moment is filtered through the lens of legacy and preparation, even small nods carry weight. And while this doesn’t necessarily signal a collaboration or a formal endorsement, it does highlight the kind of athletes LeBron appears to admire now: measured, precise, relentless; traits he’ll need as the LA Lakers try to recover from a rocky season.

Following LeBron’s footsteps, Bronny James enters the race

LeBron James has recently taken up golf, but what stands out most is how the passion is quickly becoming a shared interest with his son and Lakers colleague, Bronny James. The two have been spotted on the course together, riding in a cart and enjoying the game as more than just a hobby.

For LeBron, it’s a new way to bond with his son outside the intense spotlight of the NBA, offering both of them moments of ease and connection. While the basketball court often frames their relationship in terms of legacy and expectation, the golf course has given them the chance to just be father and son, both learning for fun.

LeBron has even documented these outings, proudly sharing glimpses of Bronny’s involvement on social media. With the veteran star nearing the twilight of his basketball career, golf may be more than a pastime; it could become the bridge that keeps their connection strong long after the final show, but for Bronny, the time hasn’t come yet.

For Bronny, it’s also an opportunity to grow beside his father in a different arena while fulfilling the court duties, because here in golf, he carries no expectations or comparisons, only the shared joy of a game they would love to hang around on a Sunday afternoon.