New Bucks HC Breaks Silence on “Reestablishing Relationship” With Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Wild Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially entered a new era with the hiring of Taylor Jenkins as the franchise’s next head coach, following the decision to mutually part ways with Doc Rivers. But that might not be the only changing coming to the team structure as the organization pivots. The primary focus of this offseason has immediately shifted to the future of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Amid swirling speculation regarding whether the Bucks star was involved in the coaching search, Jenkins wasted no time to re-affirm that the connection between the bench boss and the franchise cornerstone is on solid ground.

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“Giannis and I have a great relationship, great communication so far, he’s been so welcoming to me,” Jenkins stated shortly after his new job confirmation.

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Jenkins, who served as an assistant to Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 season before going to the Memphis Grizzlies as a head coach, believes their shared history is a vital asset. “A lot of our communication has just been about re-establishing that relationship. Obviously I was in Milwaukee for only a year, so now it’s kind of building on that respect that we had for each other for the last seven years, and kind of just talking about this opportunity to come back to Milwaukee,” he added.

This hire is seen by many as a strategic move to appease Antetokounmpo, who was limited to just 36 games this season due to injury. Despite the shortened campaign, he remained a force, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting a career-high 62.4 percent from the field. For what it’s worth, Antetokounmpo has welcomed the move.

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He told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “I think he’s an incredible person,” about Jenkins. “Obviously, he’s an incredible coach. I was able to be with him in 2019 and we made the Eastern Conference finals.” He commended Jenkins for turning the Grizzlies into real contenders and was positive about the culture he brings to the Bucks. “I had the conversation. I don’t think Milwaukee is just getting just a good coach, I think they’re getting a good person. And that’s where it starts with. Having a good person around that’s gonna be able to set the tone, that set the culture and what Milwaukee Bucks basketball is all about. He’s a really good coach.”

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While Giannis is positive about the hiring, he insinuated it doesn’t weigh on his looming decision because when he was asked about it, Antetokounmpo cryptically said, “We’ll see.”

Jenkins’ familiarity with Giannis is expected to be the bedrock of a revamped Bucks culture as they look to move past a disappointing regular season that saw them fall out of postseason contention for the first time in a decade. But they need more to silence the growing noise regarding a potential roster shakeup.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade rumors take an ‘overrated’ turn

Taylor Jenkins’ comments on re-establishing internal chemistry have a far deeper connotation. All season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been outspoken about a locker room disconnect to go hand in hand with his trade rumors. While Jenkins’ first order of business would be to fix the one problem Giannis saw, the external noise regarding an Antetokounmpo trade has reached a fever pitch.

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On the latest episode of Run It Back, NBA insider Sam Amick discussed potential landing spots and the specific names being floated in the Giannis sweepstakes. One name that continues to surface in a hypothetical blockbuster is Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun. “Sengun is the one… I don’t know if Milwaukee likes Sengun that much but that’s the one people talk about. If you flipped Sengun for Giannis, you know do something like that, but we’ll see,” Amick noted.

The idea of moving a generational talent like Antetokounmpo for a rising star like Sengun has polarized the basketball world, especially following a recent poll by The Athletic. According to Amick, Sengun was voted the “most overrated player” in the league by his peers.

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Former NBA player Chandler Parsons echoed this sentiment during the discussion, bluntly stating, “The most overrated player in the NBA is Sengun.” The Athletic employee, Amick confirmed the poll results, adding, “Yeah that is a thing. That did happen.”

For the Bucks, these rumors present a complicated dilemma. While Sengun’s playmaking and post-scoring are elite for his age, his “overrated” tag among fellow players suggests a gap between his perceived value and his actual impact. Sengun’s now been eliminated from the first round of the playoffs twice and fans are questioning if a swap including him would be undervaluing Antetokounmpo.

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Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo’s contract situation looms large in Milwaukee. This offseason won’t just be about his decision to stay or leave. It’s also about the new head coach’s ability to solidify his bond with Giannis and the entire team. If Jenkins rebuilds the team culture, it will likely determine whether the superstar remains the face of Milwaukee or if the front office begins seriously entertaining the wild trade packages currently doing the rounds.