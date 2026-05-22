New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill Wants Brooklyn Nets Back From Brooklyn, NBA Responds

The New Jersey Nets relocated to Brooklyn in 2012. They wanted to tap into a much larger and more lucrative market. Their motive was to enter into a brand-new mass-transit-accessible arena. Since then, the Brooklyn Nets have been carrying the legacy of two championships from the 70s under Julius Erving. However, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill wants to change that. She wants the glory back in New Jersey. But does the NBA?

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During a live chat in Newark celebrating her first 100 days in office, Governor Sherrill revealed that efforts were underway to bring the team back from Brooklyn. However, a league source told the Post that there are currently no discussions or plans for the Nets to move out of Barclays Center.

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“They’re perfectly happy in Brooklyn…There have been no conversations with (Nets) ownership or leadership and the governor or her administration,” a highly-placed league source confirmed. “[They] have no plans to bring the Brooklyn Nets back to New Jersey.”

For 35 seasons, the Nets built deep roots across New Jersey. The franchise opened with four years at Rutgers. Then spent 29 seasons lighting up the Meadowlands before closing its Garden State chapter with a two-year stay at Prudential Center, better known as The Rock, in Newark. However, since arriving at Barclays Center in 2012, the franchise and even its G League squad have operated under the ownership of e-commerce billionaire Joe Tsai, tying the team’s future tightly to the borough.

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Tracing back, during an April 29 appearance at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Governor Sherrill stepped into a fascinating basketball debate. The discussion, backed by RWJBarnabas Health and guided by NJ.com politics reporter Brent Johnson, turned toward the Nets and their future. Sherrill faced a direct question about pulling the franchise away from Brooklyn and steering it back across the Hudson River to New Jersey, adding fresh intrigue to an old rivalry.

“I mean, would I support it? I ask about it all the time,” Sherrill said. She added, “I love the idea. So, I have been pressing for that. I haven’t made a lot of headway yet; you know, maybe in my second 100 days. But I do think there is some work being done for some — I don’t know if I’m allowed to say too much about it — but some people are working on some different sports coming into the Rock.”

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Still, none of those behind-the-scenes sports discussions appear connected to the Nets, whether in Brooklyn or on Long Island.

Moreover, any relocation idea would need approval from the NBA league office before gaining real traction. League circles, however, remain quiet. No formal conversations have taken place, and there is currently no indication that the franchise is preparing to leave Barclays Center anytime soon.

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Brooklyn or New Jersey: Which Built the Better Nets Culture?

New Jersey gave the Nets their emotional identity. Meanwhile, Brooklyn elevated the franchise into a modern entertainment powerhouse. During the Meadowlands and Prudential Center years, the culture felt intimate and deeply rooted. Although attendance rarely matched the quality on the court. Even in the Jason Kidd era, when the franchise reached back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. The arenas often featured large patches of empty seats. However, the environment carried a raw, local energy. Although the team still struggled to command the region’s full attention against established giants like the Knicks.

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But that shift from New Jersey to Brooklyn turned into a game-changer for the Nets. That’s because Brooklyn changed the scale completely. Barclays Center brought visibility, celebrity appeal, and a far stronger commercial presence. Moreover, the franchise gained international recognition through appearances from figures like Bad Bunny, David Beckham, and Olivia Rodrigo, while the arena itself became one of the NBA’s premier destinations. Easier transportation, larger crowds, and stronger media attention also reshaped the experience around the team.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) wait to check into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Still, the contrast remains striking. New Jersey represented loyalty and community. Brooklyn represents scale, relevance, and spectacle. One built the heartbeat of the franchise, while the other amplified its reach across the basketball world. It’s safe to say, the Nets’ move to Brooklyn gave them the visibility and fandom that maybe lacked before. Add the star powers of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from 2013 to 2015. The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden trio from 2021 to 2023 solidified their significance further.

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Meanwhile, the G League affiliate Long Island Nets continue operating out of Nassau Coliseum, and league expectations keep them away from New Jersey as well. So, the NBA isn’t ready to let go of Brooklyn just yet. It looks like the shift to New Jersey won’t be happening anytime soon. And everything, seemingly, comes down to the league’s visibility in the bigger picture.