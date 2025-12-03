Pelicans HC Reveals Organization’s Decision Over Zion Williamson After Injury Announcement

Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans are no strangers to disappointment. This season, after trading their first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, the team has begun its 2025-26 campaign with a disappointing start, boasting just three wins in 21 games. And now, things have gotten even worse; after playing just 10 games this season, Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been injured again.

“More than anything right now, he’s disappointed,” Pelicans head coach James Borrego explained to reporters ahead of tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “We’re here to support him… This is a family, and that’s what we’re going to lean into… Now’s the time to lean into one another, to build our relationships even stronger, and get back to work.”

Earlier today, the team confirmed that Williamson has suffered a grade 2 hip adductor strain, an injury associated with sudden force or an awkward torque on the lower body. According to various sources, Grade 2 strains can take up to three to six weeks to heal, and currently, the team has not given any timeline for his return.

Adductor muscle function is considered extremely important for hip stability and lateral movement, which is extremely important for a player like Williamson, whose explosiveness is the basis of his game. Returning too early can compromise his performance or risk re-injury.

“I learned of it this morning as well,” Borrego replied when asked about details on the injury. “We had it imaged, and I think we all heard the results of that. Beyond that, I don’t have any more information.”

Borrego made one thing clear: none of this is on Williamson. He spoke to the star’s resilience, and expressed the team’s support of his recovery, as well as the star’s continued frustration at his inability to get on the court.

Before the season started, buzz surrounded Williamson’s appearances at Media Day, especially his much-improved weight and conditioning after last season, where he played just 30 games due to a variety of setbacks. Now, however, Pelicans fans feel like the team is going nowhere.

Zion Williamson’s Injury Represents Mounting Pressure on Pelicans

While the injury to Zion Williamson took most of the attention, it’s not the only setback the New Orleans Pelicans have had to deal today. A few hours after the forward’s injury was announced, the team also announced that sophomore center Yves Missi would be missing tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. Borrego also commented on the big man’s injury.

“I don’t know if anybody saw, he got hurt in the Golden State game,” he said. “He battled through it… a little sore. We have some bigs that can step up, so it’s their time.”

The team is already missing Dejounte Murray, who is set to return after New Years, as well as Herb Jones, Jordan Poole, and Karlo Matkovic, who were all ruled out ahead of tonight’s game. With all these injuries, the team is starting Jeremiah Fears and Bryce McGowens in the backcourt, Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey at forward, and rookie sensation Derik Queen at center.

Now, as the team prepares to face the Timberwolves, one of the premier Western Conference contenders, they know what lies ahead of them. For better or worse, the team has been without their superstar before, and tonight, they’ll need to be at their best if they hope to take the win against Anthony Edwards and company.