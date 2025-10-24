Pelicans Sign DeAndre Jordan to $3.6M Deal, Updated Roster for 2025–26 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies prompted the need for a robust presence. Zion Williamson is in terrific shape and looked explosive. However, they didn’t have an established center to deal with Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiled 6 blocks. Clearly, it needed to be rectified urgently, as the Pelicans cracked a deal for a lob threat.

According to Shams Charania, NOLA has signed former Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. “Free agent center DeAndre Jordan is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The one-time All-NBA big man and 2023 champion enters his 18th season in the league,” he wrote.

Standing at 6’11”, Jordan spent the last three seasons playing as a backup to Nikola Jokic. At 37, the lob city days are far behind for him. However, his rich experience in the league is what the Pelicans could really use. What they have right now are young centers. Yves Missi is entering his second season in the league, while the Pelicans have only just drafted Derik Queen.

In terms of expectations, the franchise won’t ask much from DeAndre Jordan. The former lob demon has played a minimal role over the past few seasons, mostly with the third string. He might still function as a backup center for the Pelicans. But over the last five seasons, he’s averaged 15 minutes per game just once. That was in his first season with the Nuggets.

But there’s reason to believe the Pelicans will expect more from Jordan. They don’t possess a quality center rotation. And Jordan could help the team function better.

What will the Pelican expect from DeAndre Jordan?

Coming into his 18 season, DeAndre Jordan isn’t as frightening near the rim as he was with the Clippers. Furthermore, there are also physical limitations. The Pelicans can’t afford to pressure Jordan with an immense workload after five seasons of periodic game time. Hence, the process of integrating him will be slow. But DeAndre Jordan’s presence could prove to be key to establishing a harmonious system.

The Pelicans’ roster has talent; there’s no doubt about that. Zion Williamson looks like himself again. And their wings, Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones, are prolific two-way products. In this mix, Jordan Poole enters as the point guard, with the job of connecting everything. Doing that off the bat isn’t easy.

That’s the reason Kevon Looney was so important. He is familiar with Poole. Their dynamic on the court doesn’t need to be worked on heavily. Similarly, DeAndre Jordan, while aging, is still phenomenal close to the basket. He gives the Pelicans’ second unit, which consists of Jose Alvarado, a looming target at the rim. And he can still dunk, don’t be mistaken about that.

Furthermore, even if he lacks consistent minutes, Jordan could be a mentor. As a prospect, Derik Queen is a fierce center with athleticism. Jordan can help him navigate through injury concerns, where even Williamson could benefit. The signing doesn’t necessarily stretch the team’s ceiling. But it could be integral in bringing poise and leadership to a young locker room.

How do you rate this move by the Pelicans? Let us know your views in the comments below.