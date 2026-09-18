Pelicans Sign Defensive Stalwart to $55.5M Deal as Fears Mount Over Zion Williamson-Led Team

The New Orleans Pelicans largely remained quiet this offseason. The only significant commitment that they made was to Saddiq Bey, handing the SG a three-year, $55.5 million contract. The deal rewards a player who emerged as a reliable two-way piece. But it also raises a larger question about where this roster is heading. With Zion Williamson at the center of the franchise, can another sizable commitment to the support cast help New Orleans turn its talent into wins?

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Bey’s new deal comes after a productive season in which he started 64 games and averaged 18.9 points while shooting 45.8 % from the field and 37.7% from the three.

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On the defensive end, he also held opponents to 47% shooting as the closest defender, a mark that ranked eighth among players who defended at least 550 shots, as per Bobby Marks.

That combination gives New Orleans a durable guard who can contribute on both ends. Yet, the discussion quickly moved beyond Saddiq Bey and toward the problem the Pelicans still have not solved.

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There is no doubt about the talent pool that the Pels have. To name a few, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole, and of course, Zion Williamson. Yet, speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh questioned why this team finished with only 26 wins last season.

“They were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year. The fit isn’t great with their young players and Zion Williamson.”

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O’Connor took the criticism further.



“I’m concerned about the fact that Zion Williamson plays 62 games and they win 26 games,” he said. “That’s team. You got a healthy Zion for the most part, and you won 26 games. That’s pretty gross.”

That number changes the conversation around Zion Williamson.

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For years, injuries provided an obvious explanation for the Pelicans’ struggles. Last season, however, Williamson played 62 games, giving the Pelicans considerably more time with their franchise centerpiece available.

But it didn’t make a difference.

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Haberstroh also pointed toward the roster’s development.

“Derek Queen had an up-and-down season. Jeremiah Fears, a little overwhelmed at the point guard slot, but Dejounte Murray coming back after an Achilles tear. This team, they should be a lot better than they were last year. They should be a lot better.”

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There is at least one encouraging data point.

O’Connor noted that the Pelicans posted a “plus-8 net rating with Zion and Dejounte Murray,” on the floor. The duo played for 282 minutes in total, a sample that offers a glimpse of what pairing could become over a full season.

“So you get a full year of Dejounte Murray back from that torn Achilles. You pray to God that Zion Williamson can stay healthy and fit,” Connor said.

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At the same time, these minutes came late in the season, when teams rested players and opponents had little reason to treat the Pelicans with the same urgency.

That makes it difficult to use the figure as proof that the pairing has solved the team’s problems.

Pelicans, therefore, enter the season with several variables hanging over their roster. Murray must return effectively from his Achilles injury, while Herb Jones needs to stay healthy after missing time. Trey Murphy III also needs to continue his development.

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The younger players matter, too.

Fears must build on his late-season flashes, while Queen needs to find consistency with his three-point shot and defensive responsibilities.

Saddiq Bey’s contract adds another established piece to that equation. His defensive production and perimeter shooting give New Orleans a player capable of helping Zion Williamson without requiring every possession to go through him.

That could prove valuable if the Pelicans finally find the right combination around their star. Until then, the concerns surrounding Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will remain larger than any single offseason signing.