New York Emmy Makes Big Announcement for NBA Legend Walt Frazier & MSG Networks

The Knicks may not have brought home the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2025, but make no mistake—New York is still stacking wins where it truly counts. Sure, the playoff dreams were cut short, and the city didn’t get that long-awaited championship parade. But there’s another arena where the Knicks are absolutely thriving—and that’s in front of the camera and behind the mic. If you’ve spent even five minutes watching a Knicks game on MSG, you already know exactly why.

That broadcast magic? It starts with none other than Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier. These two have been the heartbeat of Knicks coverage for decades, and now the New York Sports Emmys are giving them their flowers. Breen is up for top play-by-play announcer, while Clyde’s in the running for best game day analyst—both honored for their stellar work during the Knicks’ 2023–24 season, where the team finished second in the East. For over 25 years, they’ve been the trusted voices of Knicks basketball, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

The competition is fierce, with Breen up against broadcast heavyweights like Gary Cohen, Ian Eagle, Michael Kay, Sam Rosen, and Ryan Ruocco. Frazier, too, is in a tough race, going up against David Cone, Ron Darling, Sarah Kustok, Joe Micheletti, and Paul O’Neill. But it’s not just Breen and Clyde representing MSG—Alan Hahn, Monica McNutt, and Wally Szczerbiak were all nominated for best studio analyst, while Bill Pidto earned a nod for his role as MSG studio anchor, especially for his work on the fast-paced “MSG 150” segment, a staple in both Knicks and Rangers broadcasts.

Behind the camera, MSG’s team also racked up honors. Director Howie Singer was nominated for his work on pregame, postgame, and in-game segments, while editor Roy Schneider scored a nomination for his creative “teases.” MSG Networks is in the running for best “sports excellence” programming alongside YES Network and content teams for the New Jersey Devils and New York Jets. MSG also landed a nomination for best live event/game for their broadcast of the 2024 Eastern Conference quarterfinals’ Game 2, when Donte DiVincenzo hit the game-winning three against the 76ers. The Knicks’ entire 2023–24 season is also up for best live sporting event.

Sure, it’s a proud moment for the Knicks and MSG Network, who will be front and center when the 3rd Annual New York Sports Emmy Awards are held on September 16 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Championship or not, the Knicks are definitely winning where it counts—on the airwaves.

Walt Frazier at 80 isn’t slowing down anytime soon

Walt “Clyde” Frazier just turned 80, but if you think he’s slowing down, think again. The Knicks legend isn’t resting or vesting—he’s still showing up courtside in full Clyde fashion, calling games for MSG Network like he’s been doing for over two decades. “I don’t see retirement anytime soon,” he told the New York Post, and honestly, fans wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s cut back on road trips, sure, but he’s still all in for home games—and when that day finally does come, he wants to stick around as a Knicks ambassador, like Ewing or Starks, staying close to the fans who’ve adored him since his playing days.

And let’s not forget just how incredible those playing days were. Drafted in 1967, Clyde entered a 12-team league where he played the same teams over and over again—no hiding, no off nights. He called it “much more difficult” than today’s game. By 1970, he was dropping 20.9 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds a night, and in Game 7 of that year’s Finals, he famously delivered a 36-point, 19-assist masterpiece to seal the Knicks’ first title. That kind of performance wasn’t an outlier; it was expected. Clyde was the floor general, the defensive anchor, and the heartbeat of the team.

Fast forward to today, and Frazier has some thoughts on how the game’s developed—and not all of them are glowing. “Guys today are more talented,” he admits, “but they’re not as versatile.” Back then, everyone did a little of everything—guards posted up, big men passed, and roles were fluid. Now, he sees a league full of specialists, driven more by analytics than instincts. The modern game might be faster and flashier, but for Clyde, something essential has been lost. And maybe that’s why his voice, his stories, and his presence are more important than ever because legends like him remind us of the grit, the craft, and the soul the game was built on.