New York Knicks 2026-27 Schedule: All Dates and Notable Matches

The New York Knicks enter the 2026-27 NBA season as the defending champions, ready to defend their crown after raising their first title banner in over five decades. The NBA has officially released the complete regular-season schedule, mapping out all 82 games for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and head coach Mike Brown. From a star-studded ring night to holiday showdowns and tough road trips out west, here is a complete breakdown of the Knicks’ schedule for the upcoming season.

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When Does the Knicks’ 2026-27 NBA Season Start?

The Knicks begin their 2026-27 season at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, October 21) and will be broadcast live nationally on NBC and Peacock.

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Opening night will be a historic celebration inside the arena. Before the ball is tipped, the Knicks will hold their championship ring ceremony and officially raise their 2025-26 NBA championship banner into the Garden rafters.

The matchup on the court brings plenty of excitement as well. The 76ers enter the season with a revamped lineup featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown making their team debuts alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The contest gives New York an immediate test against one of their primary Eastern Conference challengers on the biggest stage of opening week.

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What Is the Knicks’ Full 2026-27 Schedule?

The New York Knicks will play an 82-game regular-season schedule from October through April. They open the 2026-27 campaign at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, before continuing their schedule through the regular season and NBA Cup Group Play.

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The Knicks will also compete in the Emirates NBA Cup 2026. Group Play begins October 30 and runs through November 27, with the knockout rounds scheduled for December 4-9 and the championship game set for December 11. The Knicks’ NBA Cup opponents and remaining December schedule are subject to the official 2026-27 schedule release.

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Date Opponent Venue / Location Tip-off (IST) Broadcast Oct. 20, 2026 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Madison Square Garden 4:30 a.m. (Oct. 21) NBC / Peacock Oct. 30, 2026 at Philadelphia 76ers (NBA Cup) Wells Fargo Center 5:00 a.m. (Oct. 31) Prime Video Nov. 13, 2026 at Indiana Pacers (NBA Cup) Gainbridge Fieldhouse 5:30 a.m. (Nov. 14) Prime Video Nov. 27, 2026 vs. Miami Heat (NBA Cup) Madison Square Garden 5:30 a.m. (Nov. 28) Prime Video Dec. 25, 2026 vs. San Antonio Spurs Madison Square Garden 10:30 p.m. (Dec. 25) ABC / ESPN

What Are the Knicks’ Biggest Games of the 2026-27 Season?

The Knicks have plenty of high-profile games scattered across their schedule as every team looks to knock off the reigning champions. Beyond Opening Night against Philadelphia, several other matchups carry major storylines.

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Their Christmas Day clash against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs serves as an official rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals. Playing in front of a packed holiday crowd at Madison Square Garden gives both teams a high-energy stage to renew their championship battle.

The rivalry with the Boston Celtics remains one of the premier fixtures in the Eastern Conference. The two teams meet four times during the season, highlighted by a March 14 showdown in New York when former Knicks center Mitchell Robinson makes his return to the Garden in a Celtics jersey.

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Other major games include a Martin Luther King Jr. Day meeting with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 18, a visit from Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers on January 30 during Rivals Week, and the NBA Pioneers Classic against the Detroit Pistons on February 3. The Knicks also face tough cross-conference tests against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7 and February 25.

Who Will the Knicks Play on Christmas Day 2026?

The Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game tips off at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. IST on Friday night) and will air nationally on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App.

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This matchup is the opening game of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate. It carries extra importance because it is a direct rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals, where the Knicks defeated the Spurs to capture the title. Seeing Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns take on Victor Wembanyama on Christmas afternoon makes it one of the most anticipated games of the entire regular season.

What Are the Knicks’ Toughest Stretches of the 2026-27 Schedule?

The most challenging portion of the Knicks’ schedule begins in December. After finishing a five-game homestand in late November, New York sets out on an extended road stretch that includes stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, Miami, Houston, New Orleans, Washington, and Cleveland. Depending on how far the Knicks advance in the NBA Cup knockout rounds, the team could spend almost three weeks away from home before returning for their Christmas game.

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Right after Christmas, the Knicks embark on a demanding six-game West Coast road trip spanning from December 30 through January 8. That journey features a New Year’s Eve game in Phoenix, an elevation test in Denver, and late-night tip-offs against Portland, Golden State, and Sacramento.

Another grueling sequence arrives in early March. The Knicks travel for a road back-to-back in Los Angeles against the Clippers and Lakers on March 10 and 11, followed immediately by a home clash against the Boston Celtics on March 14. Managing travel and player fatigue during these road-heavy stretches will be vital as the Knicks aim to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference.