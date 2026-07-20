Knicks Champion Escorted by Police From New York Bar After Heated Incident Involving Travis Scott

The New York Knicks previously celebrated their championship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They even received the main-event treatment from WWE, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns making appearances. However, amid the celebrations of ending a 53-year championship drought, the mood took an unexpected turn when one of the franchise’s veterans found himself at the center of an off-court incident.

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Jordan Clarkson was allegedly escorted from an exclusive New York City club over the weekend following a confrontation involving rapper Travis Scott’s entourage.

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According to a report from TMZ, the incident unfolded Saturday night at Zero Bond, a private members-only club in New York City that frequently hosts A-list guests. The venue was packed for a high-profile event hosted by Raising Cane’s, attracting celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and social media.

TMZ reported that the confrontation allegedly began when a man inside the venue was filming Travis Scott while the rapper was speaking with another guest. Scott reportedly confronted the individual over the recording, leading to a heated exchange. Witnesses cited by TMZ claimed that members of Scott’s entourage then became involved, with bottles allegedly being thrown as the situation escalated.

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Now, the Knicks champion Jordan Clarkson witnessed the chaos and attempted to de-escalate the situation. However, tensions continued to rise inside the crowded venue, and despite his reported efforts, police allegedly escorted both Clarkson and Travis Scott from the club after security intervened. There have been no reports suggesting that Clarkson initiated the confrontation. The 34-year-old has had his fair share of controversies on the court.

In 2021, the NBA fined Clarkson $25,000 for excessive contact with a game official. The incident did not result in a suspension. He was also ejected during an on-court altercation with Detroit Pistons players in 2024, after which the league fined him $35,000 for his role in the incident and for throwing his headband into the crowd while exiting the court.

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Unlike those previous incidents, however, the altercation involving Travis Scott reportedly stemmed from Clarkson’s attempt to defuse the situation rather than escalate it.

Knicks future for Jordan Clarkson

The oldest player on the Knicks’ roster and the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson joined New York during the 2025 offseason after spending six seasons with the Utah Jazz. His role changed significantly with the Knicks, as he transitioned from being a high-scoring guard in Utah to providing scoring off the bench, veteran leadership, and valuable depth.

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After appearing in 72 games and averaging 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, his importance was visible in the playoffs. He appeared in key moments when called upon, including an efficient 10-point performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals that gave the Knicks a much-needed offensive spark off the bench.

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Clarkson earned another contract from New York. Recognizing his value as an experienced reserve, the Knicks moved quickly to retain the 34-year-old in free agency. Rather than exploring opportunities elsewhere, Clarkson agreed to return on a one-year, $3.9 million contract for the 2026-27 season, giving the defending champions another proven scorer and respected veteran as they look to defend their title.

It’s unclear if the off-court situation will lead to any investigation, fine, or suspension for the Knicks guard. In several instances, the teams manage it internally. So far, there are no statements from the Knicks guard or his representatives.