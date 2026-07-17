Knicks Champion Josh Hart Responds After Backlash Over Leaving Hundreds Waiting at Fan Event

New York City’s Javits Center is hosting the third annual Fanatics Fest, its first time running four days instead of three, with roughly 200,000 ticketholders expected and 400 athlete appearances across every major sport. On Thursday, Knicks champion Josh Hart was one of the headline names alongside Jalen Brunson, Tom Brady, and LeBron James. And then a video showing Hart walking away from his autograph line with hundreds of fans still waiting went viral, racking up over 1 million views.

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“Josh Hart left his autograph session at Fanatics Fest with all these people remaining in the line. They’re rightfully p—-d, guess a championship doesn’t come with class #fanatics #fanaticsfest #knicks,” the video’s caption read.

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But Hart replied once it made its way to his feed, setting the record straight: “1. I don’t control when/where/how long I’m at a place. This isn’t my event 2. I came back and made sure I signed for everyone. Hope I signed for you ✊🏽.”

Pre-event pricing reported by collectibles insider Darren Rovell had Hart’s autograph set at $327, level with fellow Villanova alum Mikal Bridges, while Karl-Anthony Towns ranged from $327 to $436 depending on the item and Brunson’s photo-op topped the board at $935, the single most expensive slot at the whole festival. By the time Thursday’s live pricing went up, Hart’s session was listed at $283.40 and sold out anyway, with Fanatics capping each ticket at the buyer plus one guest.

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So, fans lining up for a Knicks title team a month after the franchise’s first championship in 53 years were never going to be a small crowd, regardless of price.

Regarding the scheduling conflict: Hart’s session ran into the start of a 4:15 p.m. taping of The Roommates Show, his podcast with longtime teammate Jalen Brunson, featuring Yankees star Aaron Judge as a guest. The Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years this spring, and the podcast doubled as part of the team’s victory tour through the event. And both events were booked back-to-back by Fanatics Fest organizers.

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The account that posted the original video was later identified as a Boston sports fan, who admitted he wasn’t actually in Hart’s line: “I am literally not in the Josh Hart line, my POV is from the line next to that.”

Other fans pushed back on him in Hart’s replies, with one writing, “Nah f— this guy. Look how he responded to everyone in his replies. Hope you smeared dog s— on his autograph.”

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But Hart attempted to shut that down, writing, “Na show him love. Hating takes away too much of yourself.”

With both of Hart’s Thursday commitments scheduled by Fanatics itself, and his own account of returning to sign for the remaining line, the backlash largely fell apart once the full picture came out.