New York Knicks Championship Parade 2026: Everything You Need to Know About the Date, Route, and Start Time

NYC’s celebrations are just getting started. Hours after the New York Knicks ended their 53-year championship drought, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his office announced a ticker-tape parade to honor the team’s achievement. It is a New York City tradition reserved for some of the city’s biggest sporting moments. Now, it is the Knicks’ turn, as Jalen Brunson & Co.’s resilient playoff run delivered the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

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With fans already flooding the streets over the past two weeks, the NYPD is expecting another massive turnout. It is one of the city’s most significant sporting achievements in years, and New Yorkers are expected to flood in to celebrate. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the details.

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When is the New York Knicks’ championship parade, and what time does it start?

The Knicks will celebrate their long-awaited championship with a ticker-tape parade on Thursday, June 18. The festivities will begin at 10 a.m ET near Battery Park before moving north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes and concluding at City Hall. Moreover, fans can also expect the return of the city’s iconic ticker-tape tradition, as announced by the Mayor.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart — just like the five boroughs itself,” Mayor Mamdani said, as per NBA.com. “New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.”

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Decades ago, workers in nearby tall office buildings threw strips of stock ticker paper from windows like confetti. It became a tradition for major celebrations, including military victories and other public events.

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It will be a great sight for the NY fans to witness the Knicks march through such a setting.

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What is the Knicks parade route, and where is the Canyon of Heroes?

The parade starts near Battery Park, heads up Broadway, and wraps up outside City Hall. And once at the City Hall, the players, coaches, and team executives will be hosted by Mamdani to a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony on City Hall Plaza.

The route follows a tradition that’s familiar to‌ NY sports fans. The NY Liberty used a similar path during their 2024 WNBA championship celebration. The NY Giants also traveled through the same stretch of Lower Manhattan after winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

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The parade marches through the Canyon of Heroes, one of the most recognizable stretches in Lower Manhattan. Over the years, the route has welcomed everyone from astronauts and military heroes to title-winning sports teams.

The name ‘Canyon of Heroes’ comes from the tall buildings that crowd both sides of Broadway, making the stretch look like a canyon. And to further make the tradition special, the city has embedded black granite plaques into the sidewalks. Each granite marks the ticker-tape parade of the past.

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On Thursday, the Knicks will have one.

How to watch the Knicks’ Championship Parade on TV and online?

As of now, networks have made no official announcement on the broadcasting information for the event. However, the city’s major networks, such as ABC 7, Fox 5, and NY1, have historically had extensive coverage of the ticker-tape parades. And with the extended hype surrounding the Knicks’glory, the news platforms are expected to cover it.

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On the other hand, viewers can also keep an eye on NBA TV and the NBA app for live coverage. Also, the Knicks’ social media channels will probably share clips and BTS moments as the celebration unfolds.

Moreover, the fans on the streets will upload a minute-by-minute look at the celebration, straight from the streets of Lower Manhattan. Additional details regarding the broadcast might emerge as we inch closer to the celebration.

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Which Knicks players and coaches will be at the championship parade?

Fans can expect the entire championship crew to take part in Thursday’s celebration. It will be led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the team’s head coach, Mike Brown.

Brunson has cemented a permanent place in NYC’s heart and in the New York Knicks’ legacy. He scored the crucial 45 points in Game 5 that ultimately catapulted them to glory. He is expected to be the central figure in the parade, standing tall with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Moreover, the team already had a mini-celebration upon their arrival. Delta Air Lines, the Knicks’ official airline partner, flew the team home on Sunday, landing at Westchester County Airport.

Several fans gathered at the airport to warmly welcome the team. Players even acknowledged the crowd, signing autographs as they headed into the city.