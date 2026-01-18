Knicks Commentator Takes Aim at Devin Booker Over Kendall Jenner Relationship Failure

Despite their breakup, Devin Booker was recently reminded of his past relationship with socialite Kendall Jenner. The comment came at a surprising time during the Suns’ matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where Jenner was never present. Yet, New York legend Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier, who turned broadcaster, didn’t miss out on his jab.

In the second quarter, with 2:32 remaining, Booker nailed his free throw as the Suns were trailing 48-49. Frazier, on the commentary panel with Mike Breen, stated how “elite” Booker was. But then, the Knicks legend joked that the 4x All-Star is only known for his Kardashian fame. “He’s definitely an elite shooter and scorer. But his real fame, though, is the Kardashian fame,” Frazier said on the Knicks broadcast. Breen laughed but tried to distance himself from the joke. “Why do you send me down this path?” Breen responded.

Speaking about going down the path, it was not the first time that Frazier joked about current NBA stars being famous because of their partners. But nobody expected that the Knicks legend would actually scratch the old wound of Devin Booker and his relationship with Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker had a high-profile, on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2022. Following that, Jenner dated rap sensation Bad Bunny briefly before getting back together with the Suns star in 2024 and once again allegedly splitting in 2025. Currently, the duo doesn’t follow each other on Instagram, meaning they might not be dating again.

But in early 2025, around the Valentine’s Day weekend, several images of the duo sporting snow goggles and sitting side by side in a local bistro went around on social media. This sparked persistent reconciliation rumors. Even in 2024, during the Paris Olympics, they were spotted not together but enough to raise questions about whether they were avoiding each other in public to not fuel the dating fire.

Stephen Curry and D-Book, teammates on the ‘Avengers Team’ of Men’s USA basketball team, went together to witness the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Kendall was also present in the arena with her friend Fai Khadra, but on the other end. There was another instance a few months before the Olympics, when the exes ended up in the same VIP suite during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Coincidence? Well, Clyde Fraizer didn’t believe so. The 2x NBA champion is known for his flair, and his off-the-cuff remark on Booker may be surprising to a few. But it’s not the first time.

Before Devin Booker, Angel R̥eese’s personal life was part of Frazier’s commentary

It was back in November when it was the Orlando Magic’s game against the New York Knicks. Frazier mocked Wendell Carter Jr., who is reportedly dating WNBA star Angel Reese. “Wendell Carter is getting kudos these days, Mike. He’s dating Angel Reese,” Frazier said. Breen responded: “Keeping up on the romance in the NBA and WNBA?”

Frazier then said, “Well, when you Google his name, that’s all they have.” Again, Frazier suggested Carter Jr. had few notable accomplishments beyond his personal life. Their initial rumor came when Carter was reported to have attended Reese’s birthday celebration. This public appearance together sparked immediate interest among basketball fans.

Carter Jr. did confirm being in a relationship with Reese, but with a cryptic stance. “That’s the homie for sure,” the Magic star said on Run It Back. “We’re locked in. That’s the homie. Y’all going to find out when y’all need to find out. We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.” While the comments were made personal, it did not help the Knicks one bit.

Carter Jr. held off Jalen Brunson and the Knicks for a 133-121 win in November. Today, Devin Booker did the same as his game-high 27 points were enough to power the Suns to a 106-99 victory.