Knicks Enter Ben Simmons Trade Talks After Celtics Reports

Just when it looked like the dust was settling on the Damian Lillard drama, another twist has stirred the NBA pot—only this time, it involves a different kind of buzz. A day after Lillard turned down Boston and chose to head back to the Pacific Northwest, rumors related to the Knicks and Celtics began making the rounds again. But what made fans sit up this time? A name some might had written off—Ben Simmons.

Hard to believe, right? Simmons, once viewed as untouchable in trade talks for all the wrong reasons, has suddenly found himself in the middle of a free agency story no one saw coming. Not long ago, his name floated in league conversations with a tone of uncertainty. But over the past few weeks, things have shifted, and fast. There’s now talk of a four-team pursuit—one that includes the Celtics and Suns, who moved early, and the Knicks, who’ve opted for a more deliberate approach.

This late-summer stir isn’t without reason. As teams look to round out rosters with solid value contracts, experienced players who can plug multiple holes are gaining traction again. And Ben Simmons—despite everything he’s been through—fits that profile in a way few others do right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Need more proof that he’s back in the mix? Look at last season. Simmons found himself splitting time between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason buyout. He played in 51 games and posted 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game—not exactly headline-making numbers, but enough to remind teams of what he can offer. He holds a certain value when you consider playoff hopefuls needing depth. And the Knicks could be one interested party. At least that’s what NBA analyst Jake Weinbach’s recent post indicates.

AD

“Ben Simmons is reportedly a strong candidate for the Knicks’ final veteran minimum contract slot,” he wrote on X. “Simmons can provide value in New York as a secondary ball-handler and versatile defender. The former top overall pick would be a solid depth piece for the Knicks at the very least.” And just like that, Simmons is no longer a forgotten storyline—he’s now part of the chess game playing out between contenders looking for that one final piece.

Yep, the Knicks are not the only ones who reportedly have their eyes set on the 29-year-old star.

Why are Celtics interested in Ben Simmons?

Let’s be real — Simmons hasn’t exactly been lighting up the league. Last season, he appeared in only 51 games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. His numbers were modest, to say the least: five points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists across 22 minutes a night. With the Clippers, he wasn’t even a guaranteed part of the rotation and tallied a total of four points in five playoff appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That doesn’t exactly scream missing piece for a contender. So why the Celtics?

via Imago Credit: Imagn

From a salary standpoint, Boston’s hands are tied. With luxury tax concerns looming and an eye on staying below the second apron, they’d only be able to offer Simmons a veteran minimum deal. That said, given his recent buyout and current market value, it’s likely Simmons would be open to that kind of offer. Still, there’s a reason Boston might be tempted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Simmons just turned 29 and at 6-foot-10, he brings size, defensive versatility, and the ability to handle the ball and rebound. With Jayson Tatum sidelined rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon, this coming season could be something of a reset year. In that context, taking a chance on a once-hyped talent might not be so far-fetched. But here’s the snag: shooting. Or rather, the complete lack of it.

Simmons hasn’t taken a three since the 2022-23 campaign. His career mark from deep? Just 5-of-36. That’s a problem for a Celtics team that thrives on spacing and just set an NBA record for most three-point attempts in a season. So, it remains to be seen what the next destination for Ben Simmons will be.