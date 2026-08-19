Knicks Executive Breaks Silence on Missing Karl-Anthony Towns’ Wedding as He Offers Advice: “It’s a Battle”

Karl-Anthony Towns had plenty of familiar faces around him when he married Jordyn Woods. Several NBA stars and Hollywood celebrities attended the Malibu ceremony. Even the Larry O’Brien trophy was on sight. Yet one notable New York Knicks figure was missing.

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The franchise legend and team executive Allan Houston could not make the wedding. His absence, however, had nothing to do with Towns or Woods.

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“I’m so proud of him. He and Jordyn’s journey,” Houston said to TMZ. “They’ve been through a lot, and they’re overcomers. I have take my daughter to overseas to be dropped off at college. So I wasn’t able to go. But but I’m so I’m thrilled. They’re building their lives together. My wife and I are celebrating 30 this year. So, it’s a battle. It’s a grind, but they’re going to make it.”

The Knicks executive also offered Karl-Anthony Towns some advice as he begins married life.

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“Honor the covenant. It’s a covenant. It’s not an agreement. It’s a marriage of a covenant. And uh it’s something that you got to fight through your life for. And I’m sure they will.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn were longtime friends before they began dating in 2020. In their first interview as husband and wife, Woods stated how personal losses brought them closer.

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“I lost my dad at 19,” Jordyn said to Vogue. “And during COVID, his mom got sick and passed, and I was able to be there for him in a different way.”

In fact, even KAT had stated the importance of Woods in his life. “My woman has held me down more than the world knows,” Towns wrote in 2021. Jordyn in another previous interview, said, “So, we’ve been through a lot together. We’ve seen each other in all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

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Since Houston has spent some time with KAT during the Knicks stint, he would have heard the stories of the couple. After six years of dating, Towns and Woods exchanged vows Saturday, August 15, at a cliffside venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California.

White floral arrangements surrounded the ceremony as the couple celebrated with family and friends. The guest list included several major names. Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor and Jada Pinkett Smith were among those in attendance.

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Karl-Anthony Towns also had several of his Knicks teammates there. OG Anunoby, Jose Alvarado, Jalen and his wife Ali Brunson, Josh and his wife Shannon Hart, Deuce McBride and former teammate Trey Jemison joined the celebration.

The Knicks star also made sure his wedding look matched the occasion. Karl-Anthony Towns wore a made-to-measure Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo. Woods personally helped coordinate his outfit so it complemented her wedding gown.

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The ceremony gave Towns another reason to celebrate after a significant year. He now has two important rings to his name.