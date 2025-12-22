Knicks Exploring Ways to Cut Ties With $5.5M Player, Putting Fan Favorite at Risk -Insider

The New York Knicks were on the doorstep of an NBA Finals appearance before losing to the Indiana Pacers last season, and that disappointment still shapes their approach. Even after winning the NBA Cup, the front office remains open to upgrades. While the roster has performed well, New York is willing to make minor adjustments. As a result, forward Guerschon Yabusele, an offseason addition, has reportedly emerged as a trade candidate.

The Knicks want a veteran playmaker to play minutes behind Jalen Brunson or a wing to expand their depth. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, a viable target could be the Chicago Bulls’ Ayo Dosumnu, who offers ball-handling and defense.

In an ideal world, the Knicks would package the former Celtics forward’s $5.5 million contract. But he doubts the Bulls would want a package involving Yabusele, which puts a fan favorite in Miles McBride at risk.

“To make the money work, the Knicks would have to package Landry Shamet, who was having a good season before his shoulder injury, or someone like Pacôme Dadiet or Kolek with one of Yabusele or Miles McBride,” Edwards wrote.

“And given that Yabusele has a $5.7 million player option for next season, I can’t imagine that the Bulls would be interested in adding him. That would leave McBride, who, before his ankle injury, was a lights-out shooter for the Knicks on high volume.”

Imago Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) celebrates his three point shot against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride’s contract would be the main reason the Bulls would prefer to have him. He has a depreciating contract, allowing the Bulls some cap flexibility and a low-value contract for a highly productive player. Miles McBride has shot 44.4% from beyond the arc and doesn’t need the ball in his hands. It would make for a great partnership with a passing point guard like Josh Giddey.

The Knicks have Jordan Clarkson, who could compensate for Miles McBride. Getting Dosunmu would allow Mike Brown to rest Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby and manage their minutes well. But would the Knicks actually do this? I don’t think so.

Miles McBride is too valuable for the Knicks

The Knicks view this season as their best chance to break through their 53-year title drought. And they’ve managed to position themselves in this seat largely due to what Miles McBride offers. Although 6’2”, he is a terrific defender. That allows Mike Brown to rotate Jalen Brunson, a weaker matchup with McBride, in given situations.

Additionally, the 25-year-old has had a radiating impact on the team. When starting, McBride records a +10.1 net differential. The 6’2” guard brings intensity to the defense while being a reliable perimeter threat. However, you could still argue that the Knicks’ system would allow them to find a replacement.

But the most important reason this will most likely not happen is Miles McBride’s team-friendly contract.

The Knicks are barely under the second apron, making any trades complicated. They wouldn’t want to have an increasing contract on their roster. Miles McBride stands to make around $400,000 less next season than he does this season. Understanding how punitive crossing the second apron is, McBride provides the Knicks with some relief.

So for reasons both on and off the court, the 25-year-old guard might remain in New York, at least until his contract expires.