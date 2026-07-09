Knicks Eye 6′11″ Replacement for Mitchell Robinson Amid Jordan Clarkson Return

Shortly after the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the Finals, owner James Dolan had a concerning message for fans hoping to keep the championship core intact. There was a financial line he did not want to cross: the NBA’s second apron. Even so, the Knicks have already managed to bring back Jordan Clarkson on a team-friendly deal. But, with Mitchell Robinson lost to the Boston Celtics, New York is reportedly exploring another move to strengthen its frontcourt.

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The Knicks, who were first linked to Jonas Valanciunas in 2024, reportedly have not lost interest in bringing the Lithuanian to Madison Square Garden, even after signing two-time All-Star Andre Drummond this offseason.

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“NYK was interested in Jonas Valanciunas in ‘24 offseason. “We had a lot of talks with different teams. New York (was) one of them,” Ian Begley of SNYtv posted on X. “NYK will have solid depth at center if Valanciunas, a former client of Leon Rose, chooses the Knicks in his current free agency. He is among the centers on their radar.”

The Denver Nuggets, Valanciunas’ team during the 2025-26 season, were reportedly looking to explore trade options rather than simply releasing him. But ultimately, a lack of suitable offers led the 2023 champions to waive him, making New York’s path much easier. The Knicks now don’t have to give up any assets to acquire him.

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Because Dolan doesn’t want to cross the second apron, the Knicks will likely offer Valanciunas a veteran’s minimum contract. So, it remains to be seen whether the 6-foot-11 center will choose to join the defending champions.

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Robinson left in free agency after eight years as New York’s defensive anchor. He also left the blue-and-orange franchise as its all-time leader in field goal percentage at .702. Robinson even played a key role in the Knicks’ 2026 Finals win over the Spurs, particularly in Game 2, when he locked down Victor Wembanyama in the final seconds to help New York take a 2-0 series lead. But those factors were not enough to convince Dolan to offer him a bigger deal.

Robinson earned nearly $13 million during the 2025-26 season, and after helping the Knicks win a championship, his market value reportedly rose to around the $16 million range. The Knicks were reluctant to commit to another expensive contract because of his lengthy injury history, free-throw struggles, and luxury-tax and second-apron concerns. As a result, Robinson joined the Celtics on a three-year, $47 million deal.

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The Knicks also lost Ariel Hukporti, further thinning their center rotation. New York already signed Drummond to replace Robinson, but he is expected to serve as a backup rather than a full replacement for Robinson’s rim protection. Jonas Valanciunas, if he joins, could provide elite rebounding, interior scoring, playoff experience, and reliable minutes when starter Karl-Anthony Towns rests.

Unlike Robinson, Valanciunas also offers a dependable post game and offensive rebounding without requiring heavy usage. His skill set complements Towns, as the former Timberwolves star can stretch the floor offensively while Valanciunas handles the physical work inside. But while the Knicks continue to monitor the center market, they have already taken care of another piece of business by officially bringing Clarkson back.

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Jordan Clarkson Returns to the Knicks

According to Begley, “Jordan Clarkson is back with the Knicks on a one-year, 3.9M deal, per his agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Clarkson was highly regarded in the Knicks ‘ locker room for his play/professionalism, and demeanor. Knicks signaled early on that they hoped to bring him back for ‘26-‘27.”

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He was never the first name on the team sheet, but there’s a reason Jordan Clarkson won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award back in 2021. He joined the Knicks in the 2025 offseason and went on to play a key role off the bench as they finished third in the Eastern Conference before winning the NBA championship. Dolan saw an opportunity to bring him back ahead of the 2026-27 season and didn’t miss it.

Imago Credit: Yahoo

The contract is only a slight raise from the $3.63 million minimum deal he signed last summer after being bought out by the Utah Jazz.

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In 72 regular-season games last season, Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Although his minutes weren’t consistent throughout the playoffs, he remained an important part of the Knicks’ championship rotation, providing much-needed floor spacing for Jalen Brunson, who went on to play the biggest role in the title run and win Finals MVP. One of Clarkson’s defining moments came in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when he scored 10 points in just 13 minutes off the bench after receiving a DNP in Game 2.

According to the New York Post, head coach Mike Brown praised his professionalism, accountability, and willingness to embrace a reduced role. It also noted that Clarkson reinvented himself as a tougher defender and rebounder while becoming an important locker-room voice as a 12-year veteran of the league.

“You can see his awareness and urgency have really improved, especially on that end of the floor. What stands out most is his physicality on the ball—you feel him. He’s relentless,” Brown said in an interview in March.

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The Knicks have made it clear they are not standing still after winning the title. With Clarkson returning and the search for another center still ongoing, New York continues to reshape its roster while keeping one eye on another championship run.