Knicks Fans Destroy NYPD Property as Championship Celebrations Take Drastic Turn

Knicks fans flooded NYC streets in celebration and destruction after clinching their first title since 1973. The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the 2026 Finals, with Jalen Brunson scoring 45 points in the decisive Game 5. The celebrations, however, created chaos for the NYPD. Reporter Nick Sortor captured chaotic street celebrations in New York after the Knicks ended the 53-year championship wait, as crowds started destroying cars and NYPD riot officers made aggressive arrests.

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Video shows chaotic Knicks fans climbing on and smashing the windshield of a white NYPD Prius patrol car outside Madison Square Garden. The car was empty at the time and had its windshield heavily damaged as large crowds filled the surrounding streets. With over a million views garnered, it perfectly encapsulated the nighttime mayhem, including fans climbing on and vandalizing vehicles like SUVs, dense crowds filming with phones.

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Riot-gear officers on horseback yelled ‘move back’ as they advanced on crowds flooding streets near MSG. They deployed riot units faster than prior protest responses, though vandalism had already begun. It stems from intense fan celebrations during the Knicks-Spurs finals, including a record 29-point comeback win in Game 4.

The police also set a plan in place previously as they expected large crowds due to a Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden, World Cup travel, and a 5 Seconds of Summer concert at MSG.

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Starting at 4 p.m., a security perimeter will be established around Madison Square Garden. The perimeter will run from West 29th Street to West 35th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue.

Sixth and Eighth avenues will remain open to vehicles and pedestrians, but they are subject to closures.

Starting at 4 p.m., people will not be allowed inside the secure area unless they have a ticket to the concert at MSG, a train ticket, are going to a business inside the area, live in the area, or have another authorized reason to be there.

The security plan failed to contain the chaos.

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“I’ve been doing this job for 20 years, and I’ve never had to wear riot gear,” one officer told The Post outside MSG.

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No immediate information was available regarding injuries, and arrests were not available at the moment.

The mayor’s words go unchecked as Knicks fans continue creating problems for the NYPD.

From trampling JR Smith to mobbing a 76ers reporter, New York Knicks fans celebrate on another rowdy level. After the Game 4 win, it was even more difficult. Even then, the NYPD did its best, but some of the supporters had already destroyed vehicles, taxis, and property after watch parties near Madison Square Garden. NYPD arrested nearly 60 people Wednesday night after 10,000 fans swarmed the area around MSG.

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That’s why, before Game 5, Mayor Zohran Mamdani asked fans to be cautious.

“Tonight, Knicks fans across our city will come together at Plaza 33 outside MSG, Radio City Music Hall, and Wollman Rink to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals. As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city. Let’s go Knicks.”

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The championship fever overwhelmed the mayor’s plea. Full damage reports remain pending, as developments throughout the night will take place.