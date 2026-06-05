Knicks Fans Pack Delta Flight for San Antonio Invasion Ahead of NBA Finals Game 2

With three wins separating the team from ending a 5-decade-long championship drought, Knicks fans chartered a Delta flight to San Antonio, bringing Clyde Frazier and a Finals-themed experience to San Antonio. Given their passion on the streets of NYC, they seemed to have gone up a notch, traveling across the country to show their love. Knicks fans outnumbered home crowds in Philadelphia and Cleveland, and what the team pulled off to make that happen takes the story to another level.

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San Antonio reporter Dusty Garza posted a TikTok showing Knicks fans boarding a chartered Delta flight. A fan in the video said the Knicks had arranged the flight themselves. It was not a commercial trip, but a full Knicks experience with Clyde Frazier on board, and the team’s branding was everywhere from boarding to in-flight hospitality.

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Fans on board received the Knicks Finals-themed donuts, drinks, and an electric PA announcement to keep the travel lively. “When the Knicks step out on that court, Knicks fans are gonna take over,” an announcer told the passengers.

Excessive? The math says otherwise.

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According to analyst Matt Egan, a Knicks fan attending the Finals in San Antonio, the event can actually cost less than attending at MSG. Egan estimated that a round-trip flight would cost $700, and a hotel stay for several nights would cost up to $600. The ticket price at Frost Bank Center for Games 1 and 2 ranges between $750-$1000.

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Adding that up, this fan will only end up paying around $3,200 for both Game 1 and 2.

Ironically, it’s less than some of the cheapest tickets at MSG, which are listed at over $6,000. Notably, courtside seats exceed $200,000. Apparently, Knicks fans have already caught hold of the strategy. Analyst Egan reported that 30% of Game 2 ticket purchases came from buyers with NY ZIP codes.

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This isn’t the first time Knicks fans have overwhelmed an opponent’s arena. It was so evident in this postseason that the 76ers and Cavaliers had to take drastic measures to tackle them.

The Cavaliers restricted ticket sales on their website to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York ZIP codes. The Sixers, located closer to NYC, have historically adopted similar restrictions.

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Even then, the Knicks fans bombarded the arenas, buying the tickets from the resale market. Guess what happened? The Knicks swept both teams and advanced to the Finals.

Including the Finals Game 1 victory, the Knicks are on a 12-game winning streak in the postseason.

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Can the Spurs withstand the Knicks’ invasion?

It might sound a bit excessive. But it isn’t, at least for Joel Embiid. Ahead of the Sixers home game, the big man had a public plea to his fans ahead of the semifinal series.

“I have a message for our fans,” Embiid said. “Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like this was Madison Square Garden East. We’re going to need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys.”

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It didn’t help.

The Spurs may be different. Wembanyama’s squad has thrived in hostile environments. Notably, they defeated the defending champions in the decisive Game 7 against the loudest crowd in the league in Oklahoma City.

Importantly, Victor Wembanyama, playing his third year, has already developed the muscle to perform under pressure. Moreover, he also showed maturity, understanding his opponents.

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Speaking of the Knicks after Game 1 loss, he said, “It’s a great team of experienced guys who are not here by chance, but by relentless effort over the years and very different career paths for all of them.”

At the same time, the Spurs also have some room for adjustment. Stephon Castle, who played a major role in restricting Shai in the Conference Finals, will have to step up to guard Jalen Brunson.

Heading into Game 2, it’s going to be a loud Knicks takeover or the Spurs shutting them down.