Knicks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Hopes Derailed as 4 Teams Emerge Favorites After Bucks’ Decision

The writing is on the wall. The Milwaukee Bucks moved desperately in trying to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wisconsin. They brought in Myles Turner at the cost of waiving Damian Lillard. But that decision reportedly upset the Greek Freak. It seems that it’s only a matter of time before the two-time MVP switches destinations. It’s hard to imagine him wearing anything but the Bucks green. However, the situation has come to this point.

Bleacher Report’s Three Cone still thinks he will play at least a part of the next season for the Bucks. There’s just a high likelihood of a trade after assessing the strength of the squad. That brings us to the biggest question. Which team can claim the Bucks’ glamorous spoils?

Very early into the discussion, the New York Knicks were a team that emerged. They have a big market and a competitive roster, both fueling Antetokounmpo’s seismic nature. Moreover, they have Karl-Antony Towns’ contract, which they could trade to make the exchange happen. But Three Cone doesn’t think the Big Apple has what the Bucks truly want.

“If I’m the Bucks and I’m trading Giannis, then I don’t really want back win-now players. Maybe they do, but I don’t really want win-now players. I want draft capital and I want young players, which the Knicks really don’t have either of,” he said on Bleacher Report’s NBA Daily.

via Imago Mar 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

He presumes the trade will look similar to the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul George trade between OKC and the Clippers. The Bucks would want to start clean, getting a load of draft picks and assets to begin their rebuild. Unfortunately, the Knicks can provide enticing offers for a direct exchange. Of course, if they are desperate, they could make a trade to load on their draft capital to send for the Greek Freak.

But that would require the franchise to drastically plunder the core. An event as such is extremely unlikely as it would defeat the purpose of getting Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hence, he is ruling out the Knicks. But there are plenty of other teams that have a chance.

Teams that could target Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Houston Rockets made arguably the biggest trade during the offseason. They got Kevin Durant, a vintage assassin still capable of inflicting decisive damage. However, they still have a young pool of players they can trade. Three Cone puts anyone on the table as long as it isn’t Amen Thompson. And they possess something tempting the Bucks could want.

“I think the Rockets should absolutely consider it. Again, they just made the deal for Kevin Durant, so it feels like they don’t really have assets, but they only give up one of those Suns assets in the deal for Kevin Durant. They’ve got two left. And you take a look at Phoenix. I think those are super super intriguing assets,” he pointed out.

The Suns are in a similar position to the Bucks. Their roster is far from competitive, especially after the loss of KD. If they do perform as they did last season, they could end up in the lottery, a price the Bucks would absolutely invite if they are losing their cornerstone.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and guard Trae Young (11) react after combining for a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

An option in the East would be the Philadelphia 76ers. But their case is a little less unlikely. Cone thinks a package centered around Paul George and Jared McCain could do the trick. But it’s tough to see Milwaukee wanting PG13 coming off a statistically unattractive season last year.

But there’s a chance the Bucks don’t look to send Antetokounmpo to a direct competitor in the East. And as it stands, the West has the best options.

Two teams to entice the Greek Freak

Around the NBA, there aren’t many teams that have both promising players and a package of picks. But there are some. Looking at the East, Bleacher Report’s Three Cone gives the Atlanta Hawks the best chance at getting Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also thinks a trade of such magnitude would instantly catapult the Trae Young-led team.

“If you can bring in Giannis and run out a lineup of Trae, Dyson Daniels, I don’t really care who with the three. Giannis and Kristaps Porzingis, that is immediately my favorite in the Eastern Conference,” he said on the show.

The sacrifice, though, is heavy. He suspects the Hawks would need to trade Jaylen Johnson, an All-Star caliber forward, along with former number one pick Zaccharie Risacher in the deal for the Greek Freak. It’s a bittersweet deal, but the end result could be exceptional for the Hawks, especially with the East up for the taking next season.

via Imago Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The other team has the capacity to make “one of the best defensive front courts ever”. The San Antonio Spurs are young, with Victor Wembanyama shaping up to restore the franchise’s glory. But they also have Stephon Castle, the reigning ROTY and other players such as De’Aaron Fox with immense trade value.

It would need San Antonio to give up some of them. “The trade package is pretty simple. It’s like Devin Vel, it’s Harrison Barnes, it’s probably Stephon Castle in that deal. You have Hawks picks going forward, which could be really valuable. You’ve got your own first-round picks. You’ve got a million swaps. Like, you can throw everything in for this trade package,” said Three Cone.

However, the end product is a lineup with both Wemby and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Furthermore, with Fox running the show, the Spurs could ascend rapidly in a competitive East. It’s a tandem of two genetic freaks. If they come together, it would be devastating for teams to guard them. The potential on such a roster really is limitless.

But so are the other three options. Antetokounmpo can tip the scales for any contending team in the league. His dominance helped the Bucks rise as champions when no one saw it coming. Now, desiring the taste of it again, it’s not just his imposing spirit that a team will get. They will have a hungry Greek Freak who is prepared to do anything it takes to win again.

