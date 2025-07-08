Knicks HC Mike Brown Addresses Thibodeau’s Firing, Sends Strong Message to Karl-Anthony Towns & Co

Some coaches chase rings. Others chase redemption. Mike Brown might be chasing both. A week ago, the Knicks spun the coaching wheel, and it screamed his name. After a wild stretch of whispers and what-ifs, the two-time Coach of the Year is suiting up for the Big Apple. It’s poetic, really. Brown tasted the axe just like Tom Thibodeau. Now, he inherits a team that finally sniffed greatness after twenty long years of near misses and almosts.

Now it’s not the time to chase the ghosts of the past. It’s time to move ahead, and well, Mike has already started making those big moves. Firstly, the Knicks’ front office has signed two big names for the roster. Jordan Clarkson for a one-year, $3.6 million deal. And Guerschon Yabusele is on a 2-year, $11.27 million deal. Besides, Coach Brown will reportedly make more than $9 million in the 2025-26 season. So, you can see that the investment game is pretty strong from the front office’s side.

Meanwhile, the Knicks officially announced Mike Brown as the head coach at Tuesday’s press conference. In this presser, the 55-year-old clearly expressed what he was looking forward to. “What the group did this past year and in the playoffs just shows their potential. And not just defensively, but offensively too. And so I’m looking forward to putting a plan in place and working with those guys on both ends of the floor,” Coach Mike shared. “I love their length. I love their versatility. So implementing something or my vision is very exciting for me. And hopefully, it is for everybody else because I think the ceiling is high on both ends for the group.”

In the 82-game regular season, the New York Knicks secured a 51-31 record. Surely there were ups and downs, but under Tom Thibodeau‘s leadership, they reached the playoffs and eventually the Eastern Conference Finals. Yes, the face-off against the Pacers didn’t end up well for New York, but that’s how you move one step closer to the dream. And Brown is here to carry forward the dream in his style. Speaking of Thibs, he said, “I thought Tom Thibodeau did a great job and the guys did a fantastic job last year, but I’m looking forward.”

Brown also talked about Yabusele and Clarkson. He said, “We just added two new additions to the team that are gonna bring a lot of versatility to how we’re gonna play. I just can’t wait to get on the court and start implementing things that we wanna do offensively to help us grow and take it to another level, you know, we still got some time before we do that.” At the same time, things are heating up in New York as Mike Brown takes charge with bold intent. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge, he’s already shaking up the staff, including a key shift in Rick Brunson’s role.

According to Stefan Bondy, the 55-year-old head coach is demoting Rick Brunson—yes, Jalen’s dad—from his associate role. It’s bold, but Brown’s setting his tone. “Mike Brown is expected to hire a new associate head coach, The Post has learned, a move that will change the dynamics in the front of the Knicks bench by giving Rick Brunson a lesser role,“ Stefan Bondy wrote.

Reportedly, Brunson’s circle has danced through chaos before, from power whispers to preseason tension with Donte DiVincenzo. Now, with Rick Brunson stepping back, the Knicks are trimming the noise and handing Mike Brown the keys. It’s a strategy, not shade. Shockingly, Rick’s all in. The Brunsons are playing chess, not checkers—eyes on legacy, ears closed to the drama.

But that’s not all. The new ringmaster has some words for KAT & Co., as each day brings them closer to the upcoming season. Jalen Brunson is already changing his style and adapting unusual dunks in his practice sessions. And now, it’s time for the players to shake away the dust of the past and prepare for the change.

Mike Brown sends an important message to Karl-Anthony Towns and others

“Once I get my staff together and we dive more into it, we’ll figure out all those types of things. I’m excited that they’re both on the team, obviously, because they’re two different players. Mitchell is a vertical threat. Kat, as you know, is a space threat. And so to have the versatility that those two guys bring to the table is going to be a lot of fun,” Mike Brown informed the media.

Brown is excited about coaching both Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. He highlighted their contrasting play styles—Mitchell being a vertical threat who thrives above the rim, and KAT being a space threat with strong perimeter skills.

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mike Brown’s assessment holds weight. Mitchell Robinson shot 66.1 percent from the field, thriving as a rim-runner and vertical threat. In contrast, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.4 points and shot 42 percent from three, showcasing his floor-spacing ability. With one dominating inside and the other stretching defenses outside, their contrasting styles give the Knicks a dynamic and versatile frontcourt combination.

Well, the New York Knicks are cooking, and Mike Brown just lit the flame. Big contracts are in, bold calls are made, and the roster’s buzzing with energy. From shifting staff roles to spotlighting stars like KAT and Mitchell, Brown is building something sharp and spicy. New York’s ready for a new flavor of basketball—and it smells like fire and finals.