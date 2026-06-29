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Knicks HC’s Close Ties With Warriors Champion to Come in Handy After Mitchell Robinson Free Agency Scare

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 29, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Knicks HC’s Close Ties With Warriors Champion to Come in Handy After Mitchell Robinson Free Agency Scare

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 29, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

The current longest-tenured New York Knick was pivotal in ending the championship drought after 53 years. But Mitchell Robinson may not get the chance to return amid unrestricted free agency. The franchise’s billionaire owner, James Dolan, made it clear to avoid the second apron. Mike Brown’s old connection could be the savior.

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Per NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Knicks are interested in free-agent center Kevon Looney, as the New Orleans Pelicans have recently declined the $8 million team option. Looney helped the Warriors capture three rings during their dynasty’s run. In that 10-year spell, he worked with current Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who was the associate head coach in Golden State from 2016 to 2022.

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The biggest hole the Knicks need to fill if Mitchell Robinson departs is rebounding. This past season, Robinson made an impact despite his limited scoring role, averaging 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds across 60 appearances. In the decisive Game 5 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, Robinson secured 10 crucial rebounds off the bench to help seal the championship. That’s where Looney thrived, doing the dirty work for Golden State.

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During the 2022-23 campaign, the 30-year-old averaged mere 7 points, but importantly had 9.3 rebounds per game, with 3.3 of those being offensive. The major reason why the Knicks are finding it difficult to bring Mitchell Robinson back is because of the cap space. According to Spotrac, the Knicks are $21 million below the second apron. But it’s not enough to re-sign Robinson and Shamet and fill out the rest of their roster for next season.

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They can technically afford to give Robinson about $15 million, but with rumors floating around about him likely receiving an offer in excess of $25 million per year, that might not be enough. Plus, Looney fits perfectly financially, who should be open to taking around the veteran minimum.

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Suitors line up for Mitchell Robinson

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron,” Dolan said during an appearance on “The Carton Show” on WFAN. “I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

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The Knicks front office was quick to follow the second-apron strategy as they traded out of the first round and thus did not have to pay a guaranteed contract. Plus, they re-signed restricted free-agent Mohamed Diawara to a three-year deal, and veteran point guard Jose Alvarado to a three-year deal as well. Shaving more money from the cap space puts Mitchell Robinson’s career at a crossroads.

Marc Stein already reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets could be possible suitors for the veteran center. Now, even Sacramento could be in the mix if they make the required cap space maneuver. Just like Looney has familiarity with the Knicks due to Brown, even Robinson can once again link with the Kings general manager, Scott Perry, who was part of the Knicks front office that selected Robinson in the 2018 NBA Draft.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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