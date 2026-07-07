Knicks Hit With Major Jalen Brunson Surgery News as Return Timeline Revealed

There were fans in New York City who wanted to rename the Hudson River the Brunson River. That’s how popular Jalen Brunson became this summer. He led the trophy-starved Knicks to a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs, securing the franchise’s first championship in 53 years and sparking weeks of celebrations across the Big Apple. But as it turns out, the Finals MVP made a major sacrifice along the way.

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Brunson was pushing through the postseason injured. As ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on his X account on Tuesday, “Brunson played through the left wrist injury during the Knicks’ championship run, sources said, and now requires offseason surgery.”

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Thankfully, Brunson isn’t expected to miss much time. He is “expected to return to basketball activities later this summer, sources tell ESPN,” according to Charania.

The procedure is meant to fix an issue that bothered him throughout the Knicks’ championship run. Instead of sitting out, he chose to wait until the offseason to have it addressed, and that decision proved to be a big one for New York. Brunson was outstanding in the Finals, averaging 32.6 points across the five games. Even so, there were signs he wasn’t fully healthy.

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His shooting numbers dipped during the playoffs. He missed 31 of his 39 three-point attempts from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers through Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs. But when the Knicks needed him most, he delivered. His best performance arguably came in Game 4 of the Finals, when he scored 36 points to help New York erase a 29-point halftime deficit.

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The biggest moment came in the closing seconds. Brunson missed a contested shot, but OG Anunoby flew in for the put-back with 1.2 seconds left, giving New York a 107-106 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead. After the comeback, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said, “I’ve been part of the NBA for 40 years… I’ve never experienced what I experienced tonight.”

In Game 5, the Knicks defeated the Spurs 94-90 to finally end the drought. It was after the game that Brunson admitted he had been playing through wrist pain. But at that moment, lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy probably made it all worth it as he fulfilled his dream in New York.

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When he signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in 2022, many questioned whether he was worth the money after leaving Dallas. Critics argued that he couldn’t be a No. 1 option and that New York had overpaid. Brunson answered those doubts in the best way possible.

Perhaps his biggest contribution came off the court. In July 2024, instead of waiting for free agency, he signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension. In doing so, he reportedly gave up around $113 million in potential future earnings compared to waiting for a larger maximum contract.

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What’s Next for Jalen Brunson and the Knicks?

The Knicks expect Brunson to complete his rehab over the next several weeks and return to basketball activities later this summer. Their goal, difficult as it may be, is to become the first team since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 to win back-to-back NBA championships. Brunson’s health will be a big part of that, but just as important will be keeping the core of this championship team together.

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The Knicks have some big decisions to make if they want to keep this championship team together. Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, and Josh Hart are all eligible for contract extensions, and New York must decide who to commit to first. While all three are under contract for next season, salary cap rules and the NBA’s Second Apron restrictions mean the front office won’t be able to keep everyone happy without making tough choices.

They have already lost valuable backup center Mitchell Robinson to Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics, a move many viewed as the owners’ way of staying below the NBA’s second apron.

For now, though, the focus is on getting Brunson healthy. He already delivered the championship New York had waited more than five decades for, even while playing through pain. If the Knicks can keep most of their core together and get their Finals MVP back at full strength, they’ll have every reason to believe another title run is within reach next season.