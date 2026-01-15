Knicks Insider Drops Jalen Brunson Ankle Injury Update After Exit vs Kings

Tonight’s game between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings looked like a nightmare. Apart from losing 112-101 to the #14 seed in the West, the Knicks also lost their leading scorer, Jalen Brunson, to a knee injury early in the first quarter. An update has now been released regarding his status.

Knicks insider James Edwards reported that Brunson was seen walking around after the game without a walking boot or crutches, which is a great sign. This suggests that the injury may not be as severe as it initially appeared on the broadcast, and is a massive relief for both fans and the team itself.

The incident took place about five minutes into the game, with Kings center Maxime Raynaud guarding Brunson, who, during an attempt to pass the ball, ended up rolling his ankle and falling to the floor. He attempted to stay in the game, but checked out of the game shortly afterwards, limping to the locker room.

When players leave the arenas in boots or crutches, teams are usually bracing for a long period of time missed, and though the lack of both this time doesn’t guarantee good news, it keeps room for optimistic outlooks on the table.

Brunson has carried heavy minutes and expectations for a New York team that is looking to make it to the NBA Finals in a year where the Eastern Conference is significantly weaker, and any setback is going to hurt them significantly.

Just a few months ago, Brunson injured the same right ankle and was diagnosed with a grade-1 sprain, leading to a missed week, and last year, that same ankle caused him to miss a month of action. His status is likely to be managed closely, and more details should become available as imaging takes place.

Without Jalen Brunson, New York Had No Answer for Sacramento’s Surge

The Knicks barely had time to settle before Jalen Brunson’s injury took him out of the the game, and without their engine, the team sputtered immediately. Brunson’s four points snapped an 18-game streak of 20 or more points.

Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

The Kings wasted no time taking advantage of Brunson’s absence, ripping a 32-17 first quarter lead and turned the game into a shooting clinic. The Knicks couldn’t generate clean looks or build any rhythm, going 1-19 from three in the first half while DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 52.

Russell Westbrook and Precious Achiuwa provided some solid contribution, pushing the pace and feeding off a team that looked completely disorganized without Brunson.

Any hope for the Knicks coming back in the second half vanished quickly when the Kings started the quarter on a 7-0 run, building the lead to over 20 as their opponents struggled with scoring. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points on 20 shot attempts, and represented a night where their offensive flow was replaced by forced shots.

If Brunson misses any time, head coach Mike Brown has a lot of changes to make for the Knicks to stay competitive.