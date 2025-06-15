Knicks Insider Reveals Kevin Durant Trade Update as Rudy Gobert Rumors Swirl

After the failure of his Big 3 experiment with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant needs a change of scenery. And even with the NBA Finals going on, this has been a point of raging discussion. But even though we always knew that this was what Kevin wanted, we weren’t really sure about the Phoenix Suns’ motivation. Well, now we do thanks to an NBA Insider who has an update on the KD trade.

Even at 36, Kevin Durant remains among the best players and most efficient scorers in the NBA. But despite having KD, the Suns failed to even qualify for the Playoffs. And it seems the organization thinks it’s down to having stars but not the right pieces for a winning team. So, according to Knicks insider Ian Begley, that’s what they’ll look to address by trading Kevin Durant. As he explained the situation, he also gave us an update on the potential acquisition of KD by the Knicks.

“One thing worth noting on potential Kevin Durant trades: there are important Suns voices who want to add a starting-caliber C this offseason. There are several pathways to do this, but KD trade obviously gives PHX the clearest path to one. As many others have said, MIN is among teams with current interest in Durant. Nothing has changed for me with the Knicks and Durant, despite the reported interest earlier this week. Still see it at as a long shot that Durant ends up in NY,” wrote Begley on X.

See, even though the Knicks are unlikely to sign KD at this point, Begley’s report will be encouraging for Minnesota Timberwolves fans who want to see Kevin Durant in their iconic blue. And this is where Rudy Gobert can come in. As an elite defensive-minded big man with 4 DPOYs to his name, he would be a perfect addition to the Suns.

But how would this trade work out? Well, NBA Insiders Zach Lowe and Michael Pina proposed a trade package that would see Kevin Durant join the Timberwolves. And Lowe claims that it has been “batted around league circles”.

Here’s how a Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert trade might work out

They may be vastly different players, but Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert can add something critical to the teams they may be traded to. Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves will finally have a superstar on his team to ease the burden on him. And the Phoenix Suns will have the center they so desperately need. So here’s how the trade may pan out.

“Kevin Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is my favorite one. For Rudy Gobert, Dante DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham. And that’s the whole trade,” said Michael Pina on Lowe’s podcast. And Zach Lowe added, “So the trade you just mentioned of Gobert Di Vincenzo, how can I say this? Is one that is batted around, league circles now and then. Because I’ve heard it in the last couple [of] days.”

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

However, he noted that despite hearing Minnesota mentioned frequently as it pertains to a KD trade, he doesn’t believe it’s as cut-and-dry as Pina suggests. “The combination of aprons and player options and does Mike Conley have to get thrown in as a salary filler; you threw in Dillingham. I just think they would be loathed to do that. It kind of breaks my brain a little bit,” said Lowe. Now this doesn’t mean the deal is a no-go. All he means is that it’s something both clubs will need to rack their brains to figure out.

That said, a Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards team-up does get us excited. And it’s probably the same story within the T-Wolves front office. So, despite the difficulty and interest from other teams. As long as it is viable, both teams might try their best to pull off this trade. Especially the T-Wolves after two consecutive Western Conference Finals exits. So stay tuned for our coverage of this saga!