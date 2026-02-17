Knicks’ Latest Signee Faces Cheating Allegation After Childbirth News

Jeremy Sochan fought against his dreams. He was waived by the San Antonio Spurs, where fans adored him. That got settled when he signed with the New York Knicks just days after becoming a free agent. However, the 22-year-old might be mired in some off-court troubles involving his girlfriend, Mya Mills.

The couple is going to welcome a baby girl in a few months. Mills shared the confession through an Instagram post. She wrote, “5 months growing you, half way to holding you. This isn’t how I imagined announcing this, but some things come to light at the right time… This will only make me stronger, see you soon my little one”.

That’s where things get complicated. Mills had some suspicious activity on her TikTok account. The lifestyle creator reposted TikToks suggesting Sochan might have been unfaithful. An additional indicator suggesting there might be some discourse is that Mills stopped following the former Spurs star on Instagram.

Jeremy Sochan continues to follow Mya Mills. But the latest rumors, along with Mills’ social media activity does spark concern. So far, there’s been no confirmation from either side suggesting they have split. Notably, it seems Sochan even dyed his hair pink to celebrate being a girl dad, which Mills shared through a post.

The couple was first rumored to be dating in early 2025. Later, in June, they decided to make their relationship public. Mya Mills has made several Instagram posts celebrating her partner, often being courtside for Spurs games. They will be expecting their daughter around June, just a month after their birthdays.

Jeremy Sochan is embracing the New York switch

Speaking of tough moments, Jeremy Sochan had to endure a major shift in his life. The San Antonio Spurs fanbase admired his erratic nature and ever-changing hair color. However, once he fell out of the rotation, there was a brief moment of acceptance. Sochan had to move on to fulfil his basketball potential.

That’s where the buyout came, and the Knicks were frontrunners. They tried a swap, which the Spurs didn’t accept. Reportedly, 10 ten teams extended offers for the 22-year-old. But he only wanted New York. And he immediately decided to adapt their culture.

Right after the trade, Jeremy Sochan made a request. He was looking for a barber to manage his hair color, which would now represent the Knicks. It’s part of the process of putting the Spurs chapter behind him. He spent almost four years with the Spurs, building great friendships with his teammates. Sochan needed to shed that weight off.

He’s always expressed himself through his hair experiments. After coming to terms with his exit, Sochan seems fully committed to bringing some of his energetic persona to the Garden. Do you think he could be a valuable player for the Knicks? Let us know your views in the comments below.