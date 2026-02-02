Knicks Make Final Decision on Giannis Trade as Bucks Star Shows No Interest in Warriors Move

The deadline clock is getting louder, but not every contender is scrambling. With three full days remaining before the NBA trade deadline, one of the league’s biggest rumored moves has quietly lost momentum. The shift centers on Giannis Antetokounmpo, a name that has dominated conversations, but the paths to a trade are closing.

On February 2, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that the New York Knicks are no longer pushing for a Giannis trade, as they are comfortable with their current roster. That stance effectively ends the Knicks’ involvement before the deadline. More importantly, it reshapes the rest of the market.

“The Knicks are NOT aggressively pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo because they like their current team,” Windhorst said. That clarity matters. It confirms that this is not a stalled negotiation or a temporary pause. It is a calculated decision rooted in both roster confidence and financial reality.

New York is operating in the first apron and remains hard-capped at the second apron. That restriction was triggered when the team used its mid-level exception to sign Guerschon Yabusele, a move that has not yet delivered meaningful on-court returns.

As a result, the Knicks cannot take back more salary than they send out. That limitation becomes critical when Giannis’ contract enters the picture. Antetokounmpo is earning $54.1 million this season. He is due $58.4 million next year, followed by $62.7 million the season after. Matching that figure without gutting the roster is not realistic under New York’s current cap structure.

Draft capital adds another obstacle. The Knicks do not control their first-round picks in 2027, 2029, or 2031. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is reportedly seeking at least one premier young player plus multiple first-round picks for its franchise cornerstone. Taken together, the math simply does not work.

Imago Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Context only strengthens the Knicks’ resolve. New York currently sits second in the Eastern Conference. Because of that position, there is no urgency to sacrifice depth or flexibility for a mid-season gamble. The Knicks are winning now, and they are doing so without mortgaging future seasons.

Instead of forcing a trade, New York can afford to wait. Antetokounmpo’s contract timeline leaves open the possibility of free agency later, a path that preserves assets while maintaining competitiveness. That patience, however, is not shared across the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer interested in a move to the Warriors

While New York steps back, the pressure intensifies elsewhere. The Golden State Warriors remain linked to Antetokounmpo, but their pursuit has hit a significant roadblock. Golden State recently lost Jimmy Butler for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. That setback sharpened the need for another star alongside Stephen Curry, both to extend the current window and to stabilize the future.

From an asset standpoint, the Warriors appear equipped. They have draft capital. They have a young trade piece in Jonathan Kuminga. There is also a well-documented mutual respect between Curry and Antetokounmpo. Despite all of that, the interest appears one-sided.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“If you’re Giannis, you know, there was so much smoke in the past about him and the Warriors,” Sam Amick said. “But I don’t know that he’s looking to go that direction.” That assessment carries weight because it reframes Golden State’s position. This is no longer just about assembling a competitive offer. It is about whether the player at the center of the discussion wants the destination at all.

Amick did not outline the reasons behind that hesitation. Admiration and fit do not automatically translate into willingness. For the Warriors, that uncertainty is dangerous.

With the Knicks officially standing pat, the pressure now shifts elsewhere. Golden State, meanwhile, faces shrinking leverage. Without clear interest from Antetokounmpo, even a strong offer may fall flat. And with Butler sidelined, the margin for error is thinner than ever.

Milwaukee now holds the balance of power. As the clock continues to tick, the number of viable, motivated suitors appears to be narrowing. Sometimes, the biggest trade deadline news is not a deal that happens. It is the doors that quietly close.