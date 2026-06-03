Knicks Make Final Decision on Mitchell Robinson for NBA Finals Game 1

The New York Knicks will be competing in their first NBA Finals since 1999. However, fans have had to hold their breath with the injury report that seemed to put them at a disadvantage against a San Antonio Spurs side that dispatched holders the OKC Thunder. In February 2021, Mitchell Robinson fractured his right hand against Washington, underwent surgery, and missed four to six weeks. Five years later, he broke the same hand again, and this time, he refused to sit.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson is expected to be available for Game 1 after fully participating in Tuesday’s practice while wearing a brace on his surgically repaired right hand. The Knicks officially listed him as questionable with a fractured fifth metacarpal, but his return to practice represented a significant step forward after days of uncertainty. The injury reportedly occurred at home rather than during a game or team activity, leaving questions about how the fracture happened.

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Brian Windhorst, commenting on ESPN’s Get Up earlier, added, “It wasn’t his pinky. It was his fifth metacarpal. It’s a broken hand. When you break this part of your hand, it’s known as a boxer’s fracture because most of the time it means you hit something.” Dr. Brian Chao offered the clearest prognosis: “Will he be healed for the NBA Finals? No and no way. Will he have enough stability to play? Yes, because of the surgery, because of the plate and screws, because of potential buddy taping and protection, and because of the type of player he is.”

Knicks coach Mike Brown has remained cautious throughout the process. When asked about Robinson’s status during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Brown said, “I don’t want to know anything until they say he can play.” Still, Robinson’s appearance at Frost Bank Center without a cast and his full practice participation provided the strongest indication yet that he is trending toward being available for Game 1.

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The matchup itself is a major reason New York is pushing to get Robinson back on the floor. Victor Wembanyama enters the Finals after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks against Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals. Few teams have the size and physicality necessary to challenge him consistently.

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Robinson has already shown he can be one of those players. During the Knicks’ NBA Cup victory over San Antonio earlier this season, he grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and helped limit Wembanyama’s impact. His presence alongside Karl-Anthony Towns gives New York its best chance of matching the Spurs’ size and surviving the inevitable foul trouble that often accompanies defending Wembanyama.

Knicks Accept Significant Injury Risk Ahead of NBA Finals Opener

Mitchell Robinson’s availability comes with an obvious risk. While surgery has stabilized the fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, medical experts have made it clear that the injury is nowhere close to fully healed. Robinson is expected to play with a protective brace, but every rebound, loose-ball battle, and collision under the basket carries the possibility of aggravating the injury further during the series.

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That reality left the Knicks with a difficult decision. They could take the cautious route and protect one of their most important defensive players, or they could trust Robinson to manage the pain and give the team a chance on the biggest stage. With New York making its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, the organization ultimately appears willing to accept that risk. Robinson’s value as a rim protector, offensive rebounder, and physical interior presence is simply too important to replace.

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Robinson’s long-term future remains another storyline to watch. The 28-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, although the Knicks hold Bird Rights that would allow them to re-sign him even if they remain above the salary cap. A strong Finals performance could significantly increase his value around the league.

That discussion can wait. Right now, the focus is on Game 1 and whether Robinson can help New York continue its 11-game winning streak on the biggest stage in basketball. He may not be fully healthy, but all indications suggest the Knicks will have one of their most important defensive pieces available when the Finals begin.